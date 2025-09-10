Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Remains of man missing for six years found in reservoir

Jordan Moray went missing from his home in Wales in 2019

PA Reporters
Wednesday 10 September 2025 17:34 BST
It has been confirmed that these remains are those of Jordan Moray
It has been confirmed that these remains are those of Jordan Moray (South Wales Police/PA Wire)

The remains of a man who went missing six years ago have been found.

Jordan Moray went missing from his home in Cwmbach, Aberdare, in Rhondda Cynon Taf, in July 2019, with his mobile phone left on charge and games console still running.

South Wales Police received a report of human remains in a remote area near the Llwyn-onn Reservoir in Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, formerly known as the Brecon Beacons, on August 29.

It has since been confirmed that these remains are those of Mr Moray.

His disappearance in 2019 prompted a huge search, including in the national park, because of his love of the outdoors, but remained unexplained.

Mr Moray's death is not being treated as suspicious.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in