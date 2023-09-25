Heartbroken footballer reveals wife’s death just months after their wedding

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A professional footballer has shared his heartbreak after the death of his wife, just three months after their wedding.

Derby County goalkeeper Joshua Vickers married his partner, Laura, in June 2023. He had previously shared details of her cancer treatment on his Instagram page, including news that she had completed eight sessions of chemotherapy and stage one of her treatment four years ago.

But on Sunday, the 27-year-old sadly announced she had died. Paying tribute, he described her as the “strongest, bravest and most loving person” he had ever met.

“I have written and unwritten this so many times and still can’t find the right words to say and don’t know if I ever will”, Mr Vickers’ Instagram post read.

“On Tuesday evening my wife lost her long battle against cancer.

“Laura is the strongest, bravest and most loving person I have ever met. Even though everything she was going through, she continued to smile, never letting anything get in the way of having a good time and making a lifetime of memories.

“We have cried, laughed and danced our way through some tough times. I will cherish every moment we spent together from the first time we meet to the moment you peacefully passed. I know that you will be looking down on me and continuing to inspire me every day.

“Thank you to everyone that has supported myself and both families through this incredibly difficult time. Truly fortunate to have the most amazing family and friends!

“I Love You Always & Forever.”

Vickers got engaged to Laura in June 2022 at Lake Louise in Alberta, Canada, going on to share a holiday in New York City that same November before tying the knot this year.

Vickers’ current team, Derby County, shared his statement on X, formerly Twitter, with the words “we are right behind you.”

The day before the news was shared, Derby – known by fans as the Rams – played Carlisle United, winning 2-0. Vickers’ absence was explained as “due to personal reasons” with the club sharing a picture on social media of the team around his shirt. “For Josh”, the caption read.

Derby County Women also offered their condolences via X, writing: “Very sorry to hear this, Josh. Our thoughts are with you, your family & friends at this difficult time.”