Josie Gibson discusses ‘last resort’ surgery to treat lipoedema

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TV presenter Josie Gibson has spoken of having surgery to treat lipoedema, a condition which causes an abnormal build-up of fat in the legs and sometimes arms.

Gibson told ITV’s This Morning she paid around £7,000 for liposuction on her calves.

Lipoedema mainly affects women and can make the bottom, thighs, lower legs and sometimes the arms look out of proportion with the rest of the body.

It can cause pain, tenderness or heaviness in the affected limbs.

Gibson’s doctor, Dennis Wolf, also appeared on Thursday’s programme and he explained the treatment is not available on the NHS as there is not a test to formally diagnose it.

Gibson said: “The last thing I want to do is put myself through surgery, but it was my last resort.

“They do this lipo treatment, and then they Vaser it after. So they burn your skin on the inside, your skin tightens together again.

“I’ve only done my calves and it is split up into sections. You can’t do it all at once.”

Gibson said she is very happy with the results and the change in her appearance, adding: “All my life I have wanted to have ankles. I’ve finally got them.”

She admitted the anaesthetic used in the procedure made her flirt with her surgeons and howl at them.

Gibson, who regularly appears as a presenter on This Morning, said: “I was on the anaesthetic and they turn you around to do, obviously, the backs of your legs, and I was going to Dr Wolf, ‘you two are a catch’. I’m so sorry.”

Lipoedema specialist Dr Wolf said it is thought some people have a genetic predisposition to the condition.

He said: “We’re limited by doing this in the private sector because there isn’t a diagnostic test. There’s a lack of research and funding in this condition.

“At the moment we rely heavily on symptomatology, patient experience, patient presentation, because if everyone with slightly larger legs would queue up in the NHS to try and have liposuction, the NHS would collapse.

“As Josie has described, it’s often painful, and the other characteristic is that it’s very resistant to weight loss.

“So you’ll find that women are exercising, they’re running, they’re trying to diet, but their shape just never changes.”