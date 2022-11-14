Joules poised to collapse into administration with 1,600 jobs at risk
Upmarket brand says talks over emergency cash call with investors were unsuccessful
Around 1,600 jobs are under threat after fashion retailer Joules revealed it is set to appoint administrators following a failure to secure a vital cash injection.
The brand – famous for its posh wellies – said talks over an emergency cash-call with investors including its founder Tom Joule were unsuccessful and have ended.
It said it would file a notice of intention to appoint Interpath Advisory as administrators to the firm and its subsidiaries “as soon as reasonably practicable”.
Joules said: “The board is taking this action to protect the interests of its creditors.”
It will suspend trading of its shares on the stock market due to the decision, adding that further announcements will be made “in due course”.
The chain employs around 1,600 staff and has 130 shops.
