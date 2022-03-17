A judge has been disciplined for conducting a hearing on a hands-free phone while he was driving his car.

Deputy district judge Christopher McMurtie apologised for his “misguided” decision to proceed with the hearing after he had to travel unexpectedly for personal reasons.

The civil court judge has now been given a formal warning for misconduct.

A spokesperson for the Judicial Conduct Investigations Office said: “Judge McMurtie conducted a hearing in his car, partly while driving and using his phone in hands-free mode.

“The judge failed to meet the expectation to avoid conduct which might reduce respect for judicial office.

“In reaching their decision, they took into consideration that Judge McMurtie accepted that his decision to proceed with the hearing, after he had to travel unexpectedly for personal reason, was misguided and he gave assurances as to his future conduct.”