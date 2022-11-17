Judge blocks parents’ bid to use dying son’s sperm to father a child
The man’s father said his son had spoken about wanting children and his girlfriend had ‘expressed a desire to carry his child’
The parents of a dying man have failed in their court bid to collect and store his sperm to allow his girlfriend to have his child.
The 22-year-old student, who cannot be named, collapsed suddenly while playing sport and was unconscious in intensive care after suffering a stroke when his parents made the application to the Court of Protection.
The man had spoken about wanting children and his girlfriend had “expressed a desire to carry his child”, Mr Justice Poole heard at an urgent out-of-hours hearing on November 3.
But the judge concluded that allowing it would not have been in the man’s best interests.
Details of the case emerged on Thursday when the judge’s written ruling was published. The man at the centre of the case has since died.
Judges in the Court of Protection consider issues relating to people who do not have the mental capacity to make decisions for themselves.
Mr Justice Poole, who is based in London and oversees hearings in the Family Division of the High Court, said the man had been a student at a university in the south-west of England and was fit and healthy before his collapse, which he described as “tragic”.
The man’s parents had sought declarations that would allow a doctor to retrieve their son’s sperm and store it lawfully so that it might be “used in the future for the conception and birth of a child or children”.
The man’s father told the judge: “My son had a girlfriend, and he has for many years spoken to me about wanting children of his own.”
“I make it clear to the court that my wife and I would raise the child, but the girlfriend, who is aware of this application, has expressed a desire to carry his child.”
Mr Justice Poole concluded that such declarations would not have been in the man’s best interests.
Reporting by Press Association
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies