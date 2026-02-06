Julia Donaldson on new book Gruffalo Granny: I’m a big fan of grandmotherhood

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson has said it is “quite a relief” sharing the news of the third book with the world, adding the upcoming Gruffalo Granny reflects the fact she is a “big fan of grandmotherhood”.

The third instalment comes more than 20 years after author Donaldson’s last foray into the deep dark wood with 2004’s The Gruffalo’s Child, a sequel to 1999’s best-selling original The Gruffalo.

The first image of the Granny was revealed on Friday evening in a projection on the side of the British Library in London, after Donaldson read the first two stories to assembled schoolchildren.

The image shows the Granny has grey fur, with red prickles on her back, in contrast to the Gruffalo’s famous purple prickles. She also has green eyes, compared with the Gruffalo’s orange eyes, and is carrying a walking stick and a knapsack.

Discussing the reveal, Donaldson told the Press Association it is “quite a relief” having it out in the world, adding: “It was quite hard keeping the secret for so long and I’m glad it didn’t leak out.

“That’s one of the reasons we revealed it, because there are so many foreign publishers, so many people know about it. They’ve signed a secrecy clause but it was going to leak out somehow so at least now I can say the words.”

Explaining the long gap between the second and third books, she said: “I did think about a Gruffalo Granny a long time ago, in fact I often said to people if I ever did a book it would be about a Gruffalo Granny because it sounds good, Gr Gr, but then I was just so busy doing other things.

“But like any seed you never know when it’s going to germinate, this one just took a very long time.”

She added: “I really enjoy being a granny myself, I’ve got nine grandchildren and I’ve got very good memories of my own granny, who read me stories.

“She lived upstairs in our house and she read me Edward Lear and Alice In Wonderland and things like that so I’m a big fan of grandmotherhood.”

Donaldson remained tight-lipped about what the new character is like but added: “There are a few clues in the picture.”

The story will feature illustrations by Donaldson’s frequent collaborator Axel Scheffler, and will see the return of the characters from the previous two books, including Fox, Snake, Owl and Mouse.

The author said they did not have any conversations about how she wanted her to look but added: “He just had the text but I think when he did the first picture I thought she looked a bit too like the Gruffalo so I suggested she had different coloured eyes, so she’s got green eyes.

“She’s got red prickles and a blue wart instead of a green wart, and the grey fur of a slightly more mature gruffalo.”

The news that the former children’s laureate would be revisiting the character with knobbly knees, turned out toes and a poisonous wart on the end of his nose was first announced in April 2025, when she said she was spurred on to write by a campaign to reverse a decline in children’s reading.

Discussing her passion for the issue, Donaldson told PA: “As a lover of books and reading, I think it’s not just important but enjoyable, it’s huge fun.

“My main thing is I think there should be more primary school libraries and librarians so for any children that do slip through the net, that’s where they can discover a love of reading.”

The Gruffalo and The Gruffalo’s Child have sold more than 18 million copies combined and the books have been translated into 115 languages and dialects.

Donaldson and Scheffler’s many collaborations include The Snail And The Whale, Room On The Broom, Stick Man, Tiddler, The Scarecrows’ Wedding and The Highway Rat.

Televised animations of their best-loved stories have become a staple of the festive calendar and many of their books have also been adapted for the stage.

Gruffalo Granny will be published on September 10 2026 by Macmillan Children’s Books.