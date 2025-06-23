Julian Assange marking first anniversary of release from prison

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is marking the first anniversary of his release from prison.

His wife Stella said he is working on a project to slow the “rush” towards war.

In the early hours of June 24 last year Julian Assange was transported under custody in a high-security convoy from Belmarsh maximum security prison to Stansted Airport.

He had been imprisoned in Belmarsh for more than five years and was detained in the UK for 14 years.

He flew on an Australian government jet under formal custody to US federal court in the tiny US overseas territory of Saipan in the Pacific Ocean, refuelling in Bangkok.

On June 26, a plea hearing in Saipan formally secured his release, conditional on him immediately leaving the territory.

Later that day he landed in his home country of Australia where he was reunited with his family.

Mrs Assange said: “We were in Europe for the opening of The Six Billion Dollar Man at Cannes, Pope Francis’s funeral, and to try to understand where things are heading — politically and technologically.

“Julian has been working on something for several months now, and I hope it can help slow the rush toward war.

“Three hundred and sixty-five days have passed, but we are light years away from Belmarsh prison.

“To all the supporters who helped make this possible, there are no words to express how grateful we are to have Julian free.”