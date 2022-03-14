Julian Assange refused permission to appeal against US extradition by UK’s top court
Britain’s top court has refused WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange permission to appeal against a decision to extradite him to the US to face spying charges.
The court said it refused because the case “didn’t raise an arguable point of law.”
The decision appears to exhaust Assange’s legal avenues in the U.K. to avoid a trial in the US on a series of charges related to WikiLeaks’ publication of classified documents more than a decade ago.
But he could still seek to take his case to the European Court of Human Rights.
More follows....
