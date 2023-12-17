Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police searching for a man who vanished after a Christmas party have found a body in a nearby river.

Julian De Bono, 63, was dropped off by a taxi in the early hours of last Sunday morning on Yarmouth Road heading towards London Road in Ipswich to continue his night.

Police divers scoured the River Gipping with officers using “drones, small craft on the water and physically entering the water” to find the “popular father.

Julian De Bono vanished in Ipswich in the early hours of Sunday 10 December (Suffolk Police)

Suffolk Police announced they found a body in the river just after 3pm on Saturday.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: “While the body hasn’t yet been formally identified, the family of Julian De Bono have been informed.”

A post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the cause of death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

A relative posted the tragic update on Facebook with wellwishers flooding him with supportive messages.

One said: “My heart goes out to you all. Julian was such a lovely man and friend he will be so, so missed sending big hugs out to you all at this very tragic time.”

Another said: “So, so sorry to hear this terrible news. Julian was a lovely man and neighbour and would always stop for a chat whenever I saw him. Condolences to you and your family.”