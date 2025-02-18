Julian Holloway death: Carry On star and father of Sophie Dahl dies, aged 80

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Julian Holloway, star of Carry On films, has died following a “brief illness”, his agent today confirmed. He was 80.

The British actor, who is the father of model and author Sophie Dahl, played various characters in the hugely popular Carry On films. He appears in Carry On Doctor, Carry On Up The Khyber, Carry On At Your Convenience, Carry On Henry, Carry On Camping and Carry On England.

Theatrical agency Sharkey and Co, who represented Holloway, said he died on Sunday at the Royal Bournemouth Hospital in Dorset after “a brief illness”.

Damn Good Voices, who also represented him, told the PA news agency that he died recently, and will be missed.

Holloway had a daughter, supermodel turned author Sophie Dahl, with British actress Tessa Dahl, daughter of children’s author Roald Dahl.

As well as the Carry On films, he had parts in science fiction series Doctor Who, TV show Uncle Silas and classic sitcom Whatever Happened To The Likely Lads?

open image in gallery Actress Audrey Hepburn with My Fair Lady co-stars Stanley Holloway, father of Julian, and Rex Harrison ( PA Archive )

He starred in the film of prison-set comedy Porridge, The Rum Diary starring Johnny Depp and A Christmas Carol with Jim Carrey.

In his later years, Holloway lived in California and undertook voice work including in James Bond Jr, Where’s Waldo, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Captain Zed And The Zee Zone.

Recent animation shows include Cartoon Network sitcom Regular Show, where he voiced the character of death. He also redid the voice work of Christopher Jones in Ryan’s Daughter and Horst Janson in Captain Kronos – Vampire Hunter.

Holloway, the son of My Fair Lady actor and singer Stanley Holloway and wife Violet, was also part of several BBC The Play For Today shows during his early career, including starring in a production of The Importance Of Being Earnest, Robin Redbreast and A Story To Frighten The Children.

He also had a prominent role in 1960s courtroom film Hostile Witness and had parts in Burt Reynolds crime movie Rough Cut and The Great Rock ‘n’ Roll Swindle with Sex Pistols.