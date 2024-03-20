Junior doctors overwhelmingly vote for six more months of strikes in pay dispute

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Junior doctors in England have voted by 98 per cent to continue taking industrial action for a further six months in their long-running pay dispute, the BMA announced.

A total of 33,869 junior doctors voted on a turnout of 62 per cent. The new mandate for strike action runs until 19 September.

There have already been 10 walkouts by junior doctors since the first round of industrial action in March last year over an ongoing row with the government over pay and conditions.

Junior doctors have asked for a pay rise of 35 per cent - a request described by ministers as unreasonable and unaffordable.

Dr Robert Laurenson and Dr Vivek Trivedi, junior doctor committee co-chairs, called on the health secretary to come forward with a new offer “as soon as possible”.

“It has now been a year since we began strike action”, they said in a statement.

“That is a year of too many strikes. The government believed it could ignore, delay, and offer excuses long enough that we would simply give up.”

They added: “We ask the health secretary to come forward as soon as possible with a new offer - and make sure not a single further strike day need be called.”

Junior doctors, who make up about half of the NHS workforce, have received a pay rise averaging nearly 9 per cent this financial year.

But the BMA has been asking for 35 per cent “pay restoration” as its starting position, but has said it is willing to negotiate.

The BMA argues that a 35 per cent hike would make up for what it said was 15 years of below inflation pay rises.

Victoria Atkins, the health secretary, said she wanted to find a “reasonable solution” to end the strike action when junior doctors rejecred a pay offer in February.

“We already provided them with a pay increase of up to 10.3 per cent and were prepared to go further,” she said.

“We urged them to put an offer to their members, but they refused. We are also open to further discussions on improving doctors’ and the wider workforce’s working lives.”

More follows on this breaking news story....