Activists arrested as protests against Palestine Action ban are held across UK

Activists who gathered in towns and cities across the UK have been arrested as they took part in protests in support of Palestine Action.

Defend Our Juries is holding demonstrations in 18 towns and cities between November 18 and 29 in support of lifting the ban on Palestine Action, with protests in Nottingham, Gloucester, Truro, Northampton, Oxford, Leeds, Newcastle, Cardiff, Aberystwyth and Edinburgh on Tuesday.

Protesters who gathered in Nottingham were carried away by police after 28 people were arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences.

Dozens of people with placards saying, “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action” and “Paint is not terrorism” gathered outside the city’s Central Library as activists took part in silent protests.

Protesters were clapped by members of the crowd and told “thank you” as they started to be carried away by police about 40 minutes after they gathered at 1pm.

Some people refused to speak to officers or comply with their requests to leave the area and sat or laid down on the ground before they were taken away to police vans.

Nottinghamshire Police had warned those taking part that the law “will be enforced” if offences were committed during the protest.

In a statement after the demonstration concluded, the force’s Deputy Chief Constable Rob Griffin said: “Officers arrested 28 people at a protest near Central Library in Nottingham today.

“The protest was organised by Defend Our Juries in support of proscribed terror organisation Palestine Action.

“As described earlier today, it is a criminal offence under the Terrorism Act 2000 to support a proscribed organisation; this includes holding placards with slogans indicating that you support the group.

“There was an increased police presence in the area and when officers identified evidence that offences were being committed, positive action was taken.

“The protest went ahead with no violence or disorder.

“Whilst we will facilitate peaceful and lawful protest, we always wanted people to be aware that the law will be enforced. This has meant that people attending the protest and showing support for Palestine Action were arrested.”

In Edinburgh, dozens of activists gathered in the rain outside Queen Elizabeth House, the UK Government’s hub in Scotland.

Just after 1pm, they all sat down in the courtyard in front of the building, holding up signs saying “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action”.

Another group stood behind them wearing black T-shirts reading “Genocide in Palestine, time to take action”.

Police in Edinburgh did not make any arrests during the protest on Tuesday and the group sat in place for around an hour.

However, activists from the group said that at previous demonstrations where support for Palestine Action had been expressed, Police Scotland had instead made arrests in the days and weeks after the event.

In a post on social media platform X, Defend Our Juries said activists were also arrested in Truro.

They said: “Police arrest people at Truro Cathedral for holding signs saying they oppose genocide and the Palestine Action ban.

“Previously, the police in Truro chose not to arrest protesters for holding the same signs.”

Northamptonshire Police said it was “working with partners and local businesses to prevent serious disruption and disorder, and to ensure the safety of people” during a similar protest in Northampton.

Northumbria Police said it made 12 arrests following the demonstration in Newcastle.

A force spokesperson said: “The right to lawful protest is a key part of any democracy, which the police uphold.

“However, we will not accept people using them as a means to commit crime.”

Further protests are planned for London on November 20, 22, 24 and 26, with demonstrations in Bristol, Birmingham, Exeter, Cambridge, Sheffield, Lancaster, Manchester, Edinburgh and Cardiff on November 29.

Palestine Action was banned after alleged attacks on an Israel-based defence firm’s UK site and two planes at RAF Brize Norton.

The ban on Palestine Action, which began on July 5, made membership of, or support for, the direct action group a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Co-founder Huda Ammori is taking legal action against former home secretary Yvette Cooper’s decision to proscribe the group under anti-terror laws.

A further court hearing is due to take place in late November.