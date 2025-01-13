Just Stop Oil activists deface Charles Darwin’s grave inside Westminster Abbey
Protesters write ‘1.5 Is Dead’ in orange spray chalk
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Two Just Stop Oil activists have defaced Charles Darwin’s grave with orange chalk in Westminster Abbey.
Police led the two protesters away after they used spray chalk to write ‘1.5 Is Dead’ at around 10am on Monday morning.
The group said the graffiti was reference to the news that the world had exceeded the ‘safe’ 1.5 degree warming limit for the first calendar year in 2024.
One of the women Di Bligh, 77, a former CEO of Reading Council, told reporters: “We’ve done this because there’s no hope for the world, really.
“We’ve done it on Darwin’s grave specifically because he would be turning in that grave because of the sixth mass extinction taking place now.”
The other protester, Alyson Lee, 66, a retired teaching assistant from Derby told PA: “We are trying to get the Government to act on climate change. They are not doing enough.”
She added: “I believe he would approve because he was a good scientist and he would be following the science, and he would be as upset as us with the Government for ignoring the science.”
More follows on this breaking news story....
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments