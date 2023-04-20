Just Stop Oil activist suggests protesters could disrupt King’s coronation

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Just Stop Oil protesters have not ruled out disrupting the coronation of King Charles III.

Group member James Skeet said the group will do “whatever is non-violently necessary to save us” from a disaster during a series of interviews this morning.

The group is campaigning for the immediate halt to all new oil and gas consents and licences.

Good Morning Britain presenter Adil Ray asked Mr Skeet: “The King’s coronation is coming up, is that off limits? Would you do something disruptive there, will you throw something at the Queen’s, at the King’s carriage?”

He responded: “Just Stop Oil will do whatever is non-violently necessary. We’ll do whatever is non-violently necessary to save us.”

Mr Skeet said he was “not party to that information,” when asked by Mr Ray if the group was considering storming Wimbledon - having previously targeted the World Snooker Championships.

“Civilisation is on cause for collapse,” he said. “We have to emotionally connect with reality as we are in the most critical situation we have ever seen.”

The group had already stoked tensions by liking a map on Twitter that showed the route of May 6 procession. A poll on its own social media page showed 85 per cent of 511 respondents favour “avoiding climate collapse” over the coronation.

Anna Holland of Just Stop Oil told GB News: “I think it's an incredibly important thing to note that when you say Just Stop Oil's tactics aren't working, the fact that we liked a post on Twitter has made national news.”

She also did not confirm if the group would target the coronation.

The effectiveness of the tactics was then debated on both morning shows.

One group that has confirmed it will stage a rally on the coronation day is anti-monarchy group Republic, which is planning its biggest ever protest.

Activists will chant “Not my King” and wear yellow T-shirts and carry yellow placards in groups along the procession route and also gather for a major demonstration in Trafalgar Square on May 6.

Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic, told The Times that they were not staging any Extinction Rebellion-style demos because “it’s not a good look” and “doesn’t help the cause”.

✕ Protester covers snooker table in orange powder during World Championships

Mr Smith has branded the crowning of Charles and the Queen Consort a “pointless piece of theatre” which will cost tens of millions of pounds and be a “slap in the face” for people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

He said: “Anti-monarchy protests will carry one simple message: Do you want Charles or do you want a choice?”

The campaigners have written to every police force in the UK including the Metropolitan Police asking for reassurances they will not interfere in “peaceful and meaningful” protests against the monarchy.