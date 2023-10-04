Jump to content

Just Stop Oil protesters storm stage at Les Miserables in West End

Audience members heard booing protesters after they stormed stage

Luke O'Reilly
Thursday 05 October 2023 00:23
Comments
Just Stop Oil protesters interrupt Les Misérables show as audience boos activists

Just Stop Oil protesters have disrupted a performance of Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre in London’s West End.

The protesters stormed the stage during a performance of the show’s famous song “One More Day”.

Just Stop Oil said that four protesters then locked themselves to the stage using flexible bicycle locks at around 8.50pm.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the group wrote: “4 people are locked to the stage of the French-revolution-themed show.

“Valjean steals bread to feed a starving child. How long before we are all forced to steal?”

Four protesters locked themselves to the stage

(PA)

In video of the incident, audience members can be heard booing the demonstrators.

Just Stop Oil said that the performance was stopped and the theatre was evacuated by 9.10pm.

The Metropolitan Police said that five people were arrested at the theatre.

In a post on X, the force said: “At about 9pm tonight, police were called to a protest inside a theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue, WC1.

“Local officers were quickly on scene and five people have been arrested.”

