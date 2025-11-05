Trial of man accused of Natalie McNally murder delayed until next year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The trial of a man accused of murdering his pregnant partner has been delayed until next year.

A jury was expected to be sworn in this week at Belfast Crown Court for the trial of Stephen McCullagh, who is accused of the murder of Natalie McNally in December 2022.

However, trial judge Mr Justice Kinney has now relisted the case for January 26 to allow the defence to consider new evidence.

McCullagh, 35, from Woodland Gardens, Lisburn, denies murder.

Wearing a grey pullover, McCullagh sat in the dock during the hearing on Wednesday.

Ms McNally, 32, was stabbed at her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, on the night of December 18, 2022 when she was 15 weeks pregnant.

Members of her family were in court for the latest hearing.

After hearing lengthy legal arguments, Mr Justice Kinney agreed to adjourn the case.

The judge said the trial had been due to start on Monday and had been “extensively case managed”.

But he said new material had been provided to the defence which had not yet been fully considered.

The judge expressed his “disappointment and frustration that the trial was not in a position to proceed”.

He said: “Whatever the reason for the late provision of the information, the stark fact remains the defence has been presented with a large volume of significant and relevant evidence, a fact which is accepted by the prosecution.

“One of my functions is to ensure a fair trial, not just for the defendant but for the prosecution and interested parties, in particular the family.

“I am satisfied the defence require an opportunity to properly examine and test the new materials on the evidence they have been provided with late in the day.

“Ultimately, I am satisfied that the need for a fair trial requires an adjournment of the current trial date.

“The trial will not be commencing today or in the next weeks that had originally been set aside for it.”

The judge said he is anxious to avoid any further delay as he listed the trial for January.