Long-awaited inquest into death of Belfast schoolboy Noah Donohoe due to start

A long-awaited inquest is set to get under way into the death of Belfast schoolboy Noah Donohoe.

The selection of a jury is expected to take place at Belfast Coroner’s Court ahead of opening statements later this week in the proceedings presided over by Mr Justice Rooney.

Noah’s mother, Fiona Donohoe, arrived at court at around midday on Monday, accompanied by two family members and her solicitor Niall Murphy.

The 14-year-old was found dead in a storm drain in June 2020, six days after he went missing as he cycled to meet friends.

Police believe he entered the drain in the Northwood Road area of north Belfast.

He had cycled to the area from his home in south Belfast, and shortly before he went missing he was seen with no clothes on. Prior to that, the schoolboy was seen falling off his bike on the Shore Road.

His disappearance prompted a major search operation with hundreds of people from across Belfast involved.

The case has attracted high levels of public interest over the unexplained nature of the death of the St Malachy’s College student.

Ms Donohoe has anchored a campaign for answers over what happened to her son.

She is hoping the coroner’s case will provide answers to some of the outstanding questions she has pressed for.

North Belfast MP John Finucane said his thoughts are with Ms Donohoe as the inquest begins.

“The Donohoe family have campaigned bravely and tirelessly in their search for truth around Noah’s disappearance and death,” he said in a statement on the network X.

“They deserve no less.

“I hope this process delivers the truth & justice they deserve.”