Justin Welby says ‘no excuses’ over handling of church abuse allegations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has said he “got it wrong” when handling child sex abuse allegations.

Dr Welby resigned in November after a report revealed he did not adequately follow up on reports about serial abuser John Smyth, who was heavily involved with the Church of England.

He quit after pressure following a review which concluded the Christian camp leader and prolific serial abuser might have been brought to justice had Mr Welby formally reported him to police five years before the barrister’s death.

In standing down, Mr Welby also noted his “long felt and profound sense of shame at the historic safeguarding failures of the Church of England”.

The former Archbishop told the BBC he failed to follow proper procedure because of the sheer scale and size of the problem.

“Every day more cases were coming across the desk that had been in the past, hadn’t been dealt with adequately, and this was just, it was another case – and yes I knew Smyth but it was an absolutely overwhelming few weeks,” he said in an interview for this week’s Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday show.

“It was overwhelming, one was trying to prioritise – but I think it’s easy to sound defensive over this.

“The reality is I got it wrong. As archbishop, there are no excuses.”

open image in gallery

The Makin Review last year found Smyth had subjected as many as 130 boys and young men to traumatic attacks across five decades in three different countries in the UK and Africa.

The review found Smyth might have been brought to justice had Dr Welby formally reported him to police five years before the barrister’s death in 2018.

While he initially resisted calls to resign, the former archbishop said in his November statement that he must take “personal and institutional” responsibility over his handling of the abuse allegations.

Dr Welby said he was concerned there could be a “rush to judgment” about public figures faced with controversies and whether to resign.