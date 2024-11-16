Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The bishop who forced Justin Welby to resign over his handling of the John Smyth abuse case has warned that too many senior clerics are putting their own job prospects above tackling scandals in the Church of England.

Helen-Ann Hartley, the Bishop of Newcastle, broke ranks last week to speak out over the former Archbishop of Canterbury’s failure to stop serial abuser Smyth from continuing to pursue his victims.

She claimed Welby and the Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell sent her a “coercive letter”.

Speaking to Sky News on Sir Trevor Phillips Sunday show, Bishop Hartley has raised the stakes further, claiming that fellow bishops are deliberately staying silent on the problems in the church because they hope to replace Welby.

open image in gallery The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has resigned (Gareth Fuller/PA) ( PA Wire )

She said: “Silence speaks in many ways. Some are silent, perhaps because they see themselves as succeeding to be the new Archbishop of Canterbury. Others are fearful of being reprimanded and rebuked because I know that colleagues have received letters similar to mine, which are quite heavy in tone.

“So I think genuinely they're motivated by a fear of just keeping their heads down and not feeling able to speak out, which I think is really unfortunate.”

Sir Trevor responded: “What you seem to be saying to me is that this is a senior hierarchy, if you like, infected by straightforward careerism. That people won't do what they should do because they're looking forward to the next job. Is that - is that right?”

Bishop Helen-Ann replied: “I think there will be some thinking like that, unfortunately and I mean, I know that from informal conversations with colleagues. I think others are just used to keeping their heads down and getting on with the job at hand, which is - which is fair enough. But there are times when a prophetic voice is needed and we do have to stand up.”

open image in gallery Bishop Helen-Ann Hartley ( AFP/Getty )

The damning verdict on Church of England bishops comes as pressure mounts for more resignations in the Smyth scandal.

Former archbishop Welby reluctantly announced his resignation this week after pressure for him to go forced him out.

Smyth, a former barrister, abused boys at evangelical camps, often taking them into soundproof sheds. He used his leadership roles in the Iwerne Trust in the 1970s and 1980s to carry out his crimes. The Trust was a charity that organised summer camps for young Christians.

He is known to have sexually, psychologically and physically abused about 30 boys and young men in the United Kingdom and 85 in Zimbabwe and South Africa over five decades.