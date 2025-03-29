Justin Welby ‘overwhelmed’ by number of child abuse allegations in church

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has expressed being "overwhelmed" by the sheer volume of child sex abuse allegations brought to his attention during his tenure.

Dr Welby’s resignation in November followed a damning report that revealed his failure to adequately address reports concerning serial abuser John Smyth, who held significant influence within the Church of England. The report concluded that Smyth, considered the most prolific abuser connected to the Church, could have faced justice sooner had Dr Welby formally reported the allegations to authorities in 2013.

This inaction allowed Smyth to evade accountability for a longer period, highlighting a critical lapse in safeguarding procedures within the Church.

In his first interview since his resignation, the former archbishop told the BBC he failed to follow proper procedure because of the sheer scale and size of the problem.

“Every day more cases were coming across the desk that had been in the past, hadn’t been dealt with adequately, and this was just, it was another case – and yes I knew Smyth but it was an absolutely overwhelming few weeks,” he said in an interview for this week’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg show.

He added: “It was overwhelming, one was trying to prioritise – but I think it’s easy to sound defensive over this.

“The reality is I got it wrong. As archbishop, there are no excuses, being overwhelmed is a reason, it isn’t an excuse.”

The Makin Review, published on November 7 last year, found Smyth had subjected as many as 130 boys and young men to traumatic attacks across five decades in three different countries in the UK and Africa.

The then-archbishop resisted calls to resign for several days after its publication before announcing he was stepping down on November 12, saying he has decided to go “in the best interests of the Church of England, which I dearly love and which I have been honoured to serve”.

On December 5, Dr Welby gave his final speech in the House of Lords saying that while safeguarding in the Church of England is “a completely different picture to the past”, it is “clear” he had to quit.

open image in gallery Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation ceremony (PA)

Critics accused him of making light of serious safeguarding failures in the address after his references to a 14th century beheading draw laughter from the Lords benches and adding “if you pity anyone, pity my poor diary secretary” who had seen weeks and months of work “disappear in a puff of a resignation announcement”.

A victim of Smyth says he is “appalled” by the “tone deaf” speech.

Dr Welby apologised the next day, adding: “It did not intend to overlook the experience of survivors, or to make light of the situation – and I am very sorry for having done so.”

Smyth died in 2018 in Cape Town aged 75 while under investigation by Hampshire Police, and so was “never bought to justice for the abuse”, the Makin review said.