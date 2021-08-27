Three British nationals were among more than 180 victims killed in Thursday’s terror attack on Kabul airport.

The deaths of two adults and the child of a third Briton were announced by foreign secretary Dominic Raab on Friday evening as the RAF completed its evacuation of 13,708 people from Afghanistan ahead of the 31 August deadline for foreign forces to leave the country.

More than 1,000 former staff of UK agencies that have been left behind were being urged to make their way to countries bordering Afghanistan, as the UN refugee agency geared up for as many as half a million people fleeing the new Taliban regime in Kabul.

Prime minister Boris Johnson said he would “shift heaven and earth” and “use all the leverage we have with the Taliban” to secure safe passage for Afghans whose service makes them the target for reprisals. But there was no indication of any further UK efforts to remove people from the country itself after the last British troops leave this weekend.

The Conservative chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, former soldier Tom Tugendhat, warned of the risk of the “biggest hostage crisis the UK has ever seen” if interpreters and other staff, as well as remaining British citizens, are held by the Taliban, telling Sky News: “This is what defeat looks like.”

“Defeat means you don’t control the situation any more,” said Mr Tugendhat. “Defeat means you don’t have a say. We have no influence any more over the behaviour of the Taliban, except by asking them nicely and luring them with aid to help people who they are quite happy to kill.”

He said it was “absolutely extraordinary” that US authorities had handed over lists of Americans and Afghans entitled to enter the airport, effectively exposing them to being tracked down.

The three British fatalities in Thursday’s blast are believed to have been among crowds of thousands queuing outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in the desperate hope of securing a place on one of the last evacuation flights. A further two British nationals, including a child of under 10, were being evacuated after being injured in the blast, claimed by Islamic State.

Mr Raab described the victims as “innocent people” and said it was “a tragedy that as they sought to bring their loved ones to safety in the UK, they were murdered by cowardly terrorists”.

Rojas took gold and broke the Olympic and World Record in the process AFP/Getty World news in pictures 31 July 2021 Elaine Thompson-Herah celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the gold medal ahead of Jamaican teammate Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the women's 100m final at the Tokyo Olympic Games Reuters World news in pictures 30 July 2021 Athletes compete during the men’s 3000m Steeplechase at the Tokyo Olympics Reuters World news in pictures 29 July 2021 Athletes compete in the BMX men’s Olympic quarter-finals run at the Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo AFP/Getty World news in pictures 28 July 2021 A picture taken with a drone shows researchers from the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of Utrecht University investigating a dead fin whale found in the harbor of Terneuzen, The Netherlands EPA World news in pictures 27 July 2021 People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk past extra papers reporting on Japanese gold medalists at Tokyo Olympics AP World news in pictures 26 July 2021 The ball hits Thailand's Orawan Paranang's face as she competes against Japan's Kasumi Ishikawa during her women's singles round 3 table tennis match at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 25 July 2021 A woman walks in the rubble after flooding due to heavy rains in Dinant, Belgium, a week after more than 30 people were killed in floods in the country EPA World news in pictures 24 July 2021 A firefighter uses a drip torch to light a backfire in an effort to stop the spread of the Dixie fire in Prattville, California AFP/Getty World news in pictures 23 July 2021 An overview shows Japan's tennis player Naomi Osaka lighting the flame of hope in the Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo AFP via Getty World news in pictures 22 July 2021 People wade through a flooded street following a heavy rain in Zhengzhou, in China’s Henan province AFP/Getty World news in pictures 21 July 2021 People celebrate in Brisbane, Australia, following an announcement by the International Olympic Committee that the city was picked to host the 2032 Olympics AAP Image via AP World news in pictures 20 July 2021 Muslims attending the Eid Al-Adha prayer at Skenderbej Square in Tirana AFP/Getty World news in pictures 19 July 2021 Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual Haj pilgrimage outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia Reuters World news in pictures 18 July 2021 People protest against the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan Reuters World news in pictures 17 July 2021 A long exposure photograph shows Muslim pilgrims circumambulating around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand mosque in the holy Saudi city of Mecca during the annual hajj pilgrimage AFP/Getty World news in pictures 16 July 2021 A van crushed by the torrents is pressed against a tree after the floods caused major damage in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, western Germany AFP/Getty World news in pictures 15 July 2021 A staff member sits at an interactive digital installation "Fire / Forest and Spiral of Resonating Lamps in the Forest" during a media preview of "teamLab: A Forest Where Gods Live" at the lobby of Mifuneyama Rakuen Hotel, Takeo Hot Springs in Saga prefecture AFP/Getty World news in pictures 14 July 2021 Pupils of the Special Military School of Saint-Cyr march during the annual Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris AFP/Getty World news in pictures 13 July 2021 Rescuers look for bodies after a catastrophic blaze erupted Monday at a coronavirus hospital ward in the al-Hussein Teaching Hospital, in Nasiriyah, Iraq AP World news in pictures 12 July 2021 People try to recover a car damaged during flash floods after heavy monsoon rains in Bhagsunag, a popular tourist town in Himachal Pradesh, India AP World news in pictures 11 July 2021 Police cars are seen overturned in the street in the framework of a demonstration against Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Havana AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 10 July 2021 Tanya and Evance Chanda from Mechanicsville look on as a statue of Confederate General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson is removed after years of a legal battle over the contentious monument, in Charlottesville, Virginia Reuters World news in pictures 9 July 2021 Hundreds of Haitians gather in front of the US embassy in the hope that they will be granted a visa to leave their country, due the uncertainty of what may happen after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti EPA

Mr Johnson denounced the attack as “contemptible” and said his thoughts were with the families and loved ones of those who died.

The Pentagon said it now believed that there was only one bomb in Thursday’s suicide attack, rather than the two originally reported. The explosion, which killed 13 US service members, 169 Afghans and injured many more, left scenes of carnage with many of those killed caught in a sewage ditch at the perimeter of the airport.

Casualties are thought to include members of the Taliban, which has previously come under attack by Isis-Khorasan, Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Isis terror network.

The UN condemned the attack as “especially abhorrent” for targeting civilians trying to flee the country, though a reference to the need for the Taliban to refrain from supporting terrorists was removed from the statement at China’s insistence.

Mr Johnson said: “The crucial thing is that the Taliban authorities, the new government however it’s composed, have got to understand that if they want to have engagement with the west, if they want to have a relationship with us, safe passage for those is absolutely paramount.”

UK diplomats have been discussing with Afghanistan’s neighbours the procedures and documentation that will be needed to ensure the entry of people entitled to evacuation to Britain under the Afghanistan Relocation and Assistance Programme (Arap).

“Processing hubs” are to be established at embassies and consulates in the region to handle applications from former Afghan staff as well as considering candidates for a separate scheme intended to resettle 20,000 vulnerable individuals, including 5,000 in the coming year.

Around 10,000 Afghans arriving in the UK at Birmingham, Heathrow and Brize Norton airports are being housed in dedicated quarantine hotels for 10 days because Afghanistan is on the government’s “red list” of Covid-19 hotspots.

Some 100 troops, along with Border Force agents and other officials, have already left Afghanistan, and they – along with colleagues who follow in the coming days – will also have to quarantine. Welfare packages will be offered to help them process the trauma of the evacuation operation, which Mr Johnson said was “like nothing we have seen in our lifetimes”.

Unlike the billions of dollars worth of US military equipment that has fallen into Taliban hands, it is understood that only a relatively small amount of lower-value UK military kit and civilian vehicles have been left behind.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace warned that the threat from terror groups would only “grow the closer we get to leaving” before Tuesday’s deadline.

“I am concerned. Isis have an intent, they have the capability should they wish to do so to deploy more of these types of attacks,” he said.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the government has “serious questions to answer” about its conduct of the evacuation.

“The British government must take its fair share of the responsibility and has serious questions to answer about how, despite having 18 months to prepare, their failure to plan and inability to influence others has contributed to this tragic political failure,” he said.

Liberal Democrats called for an immediate inquiry.

Party leader Sir Ed Davey said: “As the last UK flight leaves Kabul, it’s alarmingly clear that our withdrawal from Afghanistan will go down in history as one of the worst UK foreign policy disasters.”