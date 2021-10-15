Daniel Kaluuya and Marcus Rashford named among UK’s most influential Black people

Marcus Rashford, Daniel Kaluuya and Michaela Coel are among those who have been named features on a list of the UK’s most influential Black people.

The Powerlist 2022 was topped by Jacky Wright, corporate vice president and chief digital officer at Microsoft.

She came at the top of the ranking “for the sheer scale of the work she is doing”, the list’s collators, Powerful Media, said in a statement.

“It was felt that she is one of a handful of people who are changing the world by bringing the digital revolution to ordinary people all over the planet,” it added.

Ms Wright said: “I am truly honoured to be given the number one spot on The Powerlist2022.

“I am proud to be in the company of these great leaders of African and African Caribbean heritage, but I am reminded that we still have a very long way to go.

“Each of us has a responsibility to ensure that we not only showcase role models, so future generations can envision who and what they can be, but more importantly, we need to make monumental shifts to create a more equitable society.”

Others who feature on the list include London’s director for Public Health England, Professor Kevin Fenton, equality activist Lord Simon Woolley and comedian Sir Lenny Henry.

The Powerlist was launched by Powerful Media in 2007, in order “to showcase Black role models to young people.” Nominees are judged by a panel of leading Black doctors, lawyers and company directors who decide based on how influential nominees are in their field of expertise and how far that influence reaches.

Powerful Media’s CEO, Micheal Eboda, said: “The Powerlist continues to be a great showcase, acknowledgement and reminder of the amazing individuals of African, African Caribbean and African American heritage we have in the UK and I would like to congratulate each and everyone on the list.”

Mr Eboda described Ms Wright as a “true professional,” a “shining example of professional excellence” and a “role model.”