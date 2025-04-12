Eurovision organisers address call for debate around Israel’s participation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eurovision organisers have responded to calls for a debate around the participation of Israeli public broadcaster Kan.

Last year’s singing competition was mired in controversy and the participation of Israeli contestant, Eden Golan, in the wake of the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, was a frayed point of debate.

Spanish broadcaster RTVE said it had written to the director-general of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), Noel Curran, requesting the opening of a “debate” to be held within the organisation ahead of this year’s competition, taking place in Basel, Switzerland in May.

In response, the EBU said it appreciated there are concerns about the “current conflict in the Middle East” and remains “in constant contact with those participating this year”.

An English translation on the RTVE website said: “RTVE conveys its commitment to the EBU, but also acknowledges the concerns raised by various civil society groups in Spain regarding the situation in Gaza and the participation of the public television station Kan in the competition.”

It went on: “RTVE believes it would be appropriate for the EBU to recognise the existence of this debate and facilitate a space for reflection among EBU member broadcasters on the participation of Israeli public television station Kan.”

A statement on the EBU website said: “We welcome RTVE confirming their commitment to the Eurovision Song Contest and appreciate there are concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East.

“All Members of the EBU are eligible to compete in the Eurovision Song Contest and we remain in constant contact with those participating this year, including RTVE, on all aspects of the Contest.”

Kan is a member of the EBU and this year has put forward as its entrant Yuval Raphael, who will perform the song New Day Will Rise.

Last year, the national broadcaster for Israel claimed its delegation faced “an unprecedented display of hatred” from other countries and their entrants during the competition.

Following the competition, which saw Switzerland triumph with musician Nemo, the organiser said it would be reviewing the contest after some delegations “didn’t respect the spirit of the rules”.

During the week-long contest, pro-Palestinian protesters showed their support for Gaza and condemned Israel taking part in Eurovision, while Golan’s performances throughout the week were met with a mix of boos and cheers.

The Israeli delegation were criticised by contestants including Ireland’s Bambie Thug, who was outspoken about their pro-Palestine views.

Last year’s international singing competition also saw the disqualification of Netherlands’s contestant Joost Klein over an “incident” where he was alleged to have made verbal threats to a female production worker.

Swedish prosecutors later dropped the criminal case against him.

Kan has been approached for comment.