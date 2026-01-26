Kanye West says he is not a Nazi and that car crash caused bipolar diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has denied he is a Nazi and claimed that a car crash 25 years ago led to him being diagnosed as bipolar.

In a full-page advert he had taken out in US newspaper The Wall Street Journal, the 48-year-old said he was not asking for “sympathy or a free pass” and said he wanted to earn forgiveness from the public.

The star also apologised to the black community, saying he had let it down.

He said: “In that fractured state (of his bipolar diagnosis), I gravitated toward the most destructive symbol I could find, the Swastika, and even sold t-shirts bearing it.

“One of the difficult aspects of having bipolar type-1 are the disconnected moments – many of which I still cannot recall – that lead to poor judgment and reckless behaviour that (often) feels like an out-of-body experience.

“I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did, though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.

“To the black community-which held me down through all of the highs and lows and the darkest of times. The black community is, unquestionably, the foundation of who I am. I am so sorry to have let you down. I love us.

“In early 2025, I fell into a four-month long manic episode of psychotic, paranoid and impulsive behaviour that destroyed my life. As the situation became increasingly unsustainable, there were times I didn’t want to be here anymore.”

Speaking about the impact of the car crash, Ye said it left him with a broken jaw and an injury to the right frontal lobe of his brain, and added that because he was focused on the visual damage, “the deeper injury, the one inside my skull, went unnoticed”.

He said he was not given “comprehensive scans” following the incident and added that neurological exams “were limited”, saying that the possibility of a brain injury was “never raised” and not “properly diagnosed” until 2023.

He added: “That medical oversight caused serious damage to my mental health and led to my bipolar type-1 diagnosis.

“Bipolar disorder comes with its own defence system. Denial. When you’re manic, you don’t think you’re sick. You think everyone else is overreacting. You feel like you’re seeing the world more clearly than ever, when in reality you’re losing your grip entirely.

“Once people label you as ‘crazy’, you feel as if you cannot contribute anything meaningful to the world. It’s easy for people to joke and laugh it off when in fact this is a very serious debilitating disease you can die from…

“I lost touch with reality. Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret. Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst. You endured fear, confusion, humiliation, and the exhaustion of trying to love someone who was, at times, unrecognizable. Looking back, I became detached from my true self.”

Ye said the condition had left him in a “state of constant mental illness”, before he was urged to get help by his wife, Australian model Bianca Censori, “a few months ago”.

The Atlanta-born star added: “My words as a leader in my community have real global impact and influence. In my mania, I lost complete sight of that.

“As I find my new baseline and new centre through an effective regime of medication, therapy, exercise and clean living, I have newfound, much-needed clarity. I am pouring my energy into positive, meaningful art: music, clothing, design, and other new ideas to help the world.

“I’m not asking for sympathy, or a free pass, though I aspire to earn your forgiveness. I write today simply to ask for your patience and understanding as I find my way home.”

In May last year, Ye released a single titled Heil Hitler, and he was criticised by the Campaign Against Antisemitism for posting tweets of an antisemitic nature and describing slavery as “a choice” on X in February 2025.

It comes after Adidas, which produced the 47-year-old’s Yeezy trainers, severed its ties with the Power rapper in 2022, donating more than 150 million dollars (£117 million) to anti-hate groups, and Ye has also been criticised for a number of other statements relating to Adolf Hitler, Jews and Zionism.

Ye has had three UK number one singles and three UK number one albums, he is best known for songs including Black Skinhead, Gold Digger and Stronger.