Minister keeping ‘keen eye’ on visa that allows wealthy to bring staff to UK

A Home Office minister has criticised a visa system that allows wealthy families to bring staff with them, saying she is keeping a close eye on it.

Jess Phillips said the Overseas Domestic Work visa, which allows workers to come to the UK with their employers for six months, was “servitude”.

The Labour minister told a debate marking a decade since the passing of the Modern Slavery Act: “I’m quite alive to the idea that we have a visa system in our country that allows incredibly rich people to bring domestic workers with them.

“I’ve got to say, I cook my own dinner and I’ve got a busy job. So I have to say, I think that the whole system of domestic worker servitude is something that as a feminist I keep a keen eye on.”

The visa can apply to cleaners, cooks, nannies, chauffeurs and “those providing personal care for the employer and their family”. Those eligible have to live outside the UK, be a domestic worker in a private household, and have worked with their employer for at least a year, according to the Government.

Ms Phillips was responding to Green Party MP Ellie Chowns (North Herefordshire) who said: “When the temporary work visa is attached to the employer, there is such a strong disincentive for the employee to be able to come forward, to speak out, to report if there is labour exploitation, because they will suffer the punishment for doing so.

“And so that means that these problems remain hidden, it makes it so much more difficult for people to come forward.

“And I think there are some very sensible reforms that have been proposed by those working in the sector, concerned with this area, that could tackle that.”

Ms Chowns suggested that renewable visas which gave more security for the worker, as well as employees being able to stay in the UK if their employer was subject to enforcement for any employment rights breaches or law breaking could improve the system.

She said the change had already been made in Australia.

Conservative MP Dame Karen Bradley, who is chair of the Home Affairs Committee, said: “Immigration status is such a vulnerability and we do need to be careful. But if the minister wants to get rid of overseas domestic workers visas, she has an advocate in me.”