Tribunal says calling someone Karen is ‘borderline racist, sexist and ageist’

An employment tribunal says that calling someone a "Karen" is "borderline racist, sexist and ageist".

The judge presiding over the case described the "pejorative" slang term as typically aimed at middle-aged white women.

The ruling emerged during a hearing at Watford Employment Tribunal, where Sylvia Constance, 74, brought claims of unfair dismissal, direct race and age discrimination, and victimisation against Harpenden Mencap.

The charity provides support to adults with learning disabilities.

Ms Constance, who the tribunal heard is Black British, alleged she was targeted because of her race, leading to her dismissal on 13 June, 2023.

Harpenden Mencap said that her dismissal was due to an "irrevocable breakdown in the relationship".

The tribunal also heard that Ms Constance had previously been suspended by her bosses over claims of "emotional/psychological abuse of a tenant in your care" and "bullying and intimidation of colleagues".

Christine Yates, who represented Ms Constance at the tribunal, said in a document: “The respondents have acted like the stereotypical ‘Karen’ having weaponised their privilege and more powerful position against the complainant, making up and suspending the complainant for numerous fictitious infringements, and deflecting from their personal misconduct.

“As egregiously, they encouraged residents under their care to do same. There is also something very sordid about the way in which white, female management have facilitated racism by colluding with white, male residents to give a misogynistic, racist view of the black complainant.”

But employment judge George Alliott said: “We note Christine Yates uses the slang term ‘Karen’, which is a pejorative and borderline racist, sexist and ageist term.”

The judge dismissed Ms Constance’s claims, saying that the complaints against Ms Constance were “legitimate” and “did not constitute a targeted racist campaign against her”.