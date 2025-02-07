Ex-ambassador to US appointed special envoy to Western Balkans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain’s former ambassador to the US has been appointed special envoy to the Western Balkans as the UK prepares to host a major European summit with leaders from the region.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Dame Karen Pierce is the “ideal person” to take on the role following five years as the country’s top diplomat in Washington.

It comes as it was announced the UK will host leaders from the six Western Balkans countries and other European delegates for a conference on security and economic co-operation.

The Berlin Process summit, which was set up to support the states towards joining the trading bloc, will take place in Britain this autumn.

Russia has long vied for influence in the region, which includes three Nato allies in Albania, North Macedonia and Montenegro, and its stability is seen by the Government as key to European security.

Hosting the Berlin Process in the UK demonstrates our commitment to European security, and to delivering on the Government’s plan for change David Lammy, Foreign Secretary

The UK last hosted the summit in 2018.

The conference this year will focus on how to work together to stop the region being used as a transit route for irregular migration, the Foreign Office said.

Dame Karen, who will take over from former military chief Lord Stuart Peach in the role in spring, will be tasked with overseeing the UK’s strategic objectives across the region, including preparations for the summit.

She will also contribute to wider Government missions, including the disruption of organised crime groups and the promotion opportunities for British businesses as part of the search for economic growth.

The senior diplomat served as the UK’s ambassador to the US from 2020 until she was replaced by former New Labour minister Lord Peter Mandelson.

Mr Lammy said: “The Western Balkans is of long-standing importance to the UK, and our partnerships in the region are central to our efforts to tackle irregular migration and bear down on the evil trade in human lives.

“Hosting the Berlin Process in the UK demonstrates our commitment to European security, and to delivering on the Government’s plan for change.

“With her experience and expertise, Dame Karen Pierce is the ideal person to drive this important work forward. I would like to thank Lord Peach for his personal dedication and service in advancing UK interests in the Western Balkans over the past three years.”

Minister for border security and asylum Angela Eagle said: “Co-operation is key if we want to stop people making dangerous journeys to the UK. Which is why, through the Border Security Command, we are rebuilding strong relationships across Europe and beyond to address the common challenge of irregular migration and secure our borders.”

As part of the Government’s push for closer ties with EU countries, the summit is to be hosted in partnership with Germany.

The announcement follows the Prime Minister holding talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at his Chequers country retreat on the weekend.