Kate’s statement in full as she reveals she is in remission from cancer

The Princess of Wales is in remission from cancer, she has revealed, after making an emotional return to the hospital where she was treated to comfort fellow patients.

Kate, in a written personal message following a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea, south-west London, on Tuesday, described her “relief” and said “there is much to look forward to”.

It is the first time Kate has used the word remission to describe where she is in her cancer journey.

The princess said, in her message which were signed “C”: “It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery.”

The full message read:

“I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year. My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything.

“We couldn’t have asked for more.

“The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional. In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer. It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal.

“I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support. C”

Kate spoke candidly about her own diagnosis, the “shock” of her “really tough” chemotherapy and the challenges of getting back to normal as she thanked her “amazing” medical teams for her care during her trip to the Marsden on Tuesday.

The princess, on her first major solo official engagement for more than a year, hugged Tina Adumou, who broke down in tears as she told Kate that her 19-year-old daughter is in the intensive care unit.

open image in gallery Kate during her visit to the Royal Marsden on Tuesday (Chris Jackson/PA) ( PA Wire )

Putting an arm around her, Kate looked emotional and told her she is in the best possible place.

The princess said: “I’m sorry. I wish there was more I could do to help. I wanted to come and show my support for the amazing work that’s going on here, and for those who are going through treatment and having such a hard time.”

Kate added: “Are you OK? Yes?” then said, smiling: “There is light at the end of that tunnel. Very nice to meet you and best of luck. You are in the best of hands.”