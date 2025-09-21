John Stapleton’s co-host Kate Garraway leads tributes to ‘journalistic hero’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Stapleton’s former Daybreak colleague Kate Garraway has led the tributes to her “dear friend and journalistic hero”.

The veteran broadcaster, who presented on programmes including the BBC’s Watchdog and ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB), died in hospital on Sunday at the age of 79, his agent told the PA news agency.

His son Nick Stapleton, who appears on BBC One’s Scam Interceptors, said it has been “very hard to take” the loss of both of his parents. His mother, Lynn Faulds Wood, died in 2020.

He also said his father “wasn’t happy living his life” with Parkinson’s disease, and that he was able to “leave us on his terms, without suffering. Living independently and still doing the things he loved until almost the very end”.

Garraway, 58, who presented alongside Stapleton on GMTV before it was replaced with Daybreak and then GMB, shared a photo of them presenting on the GMTV sofa, in a post to social media.

She said: “Absolutely devastated to hear of the passing of my dear friend and journalistic hero #johnstapleton.

“Rock solid broadcaster and the ultimate gentleman… We will not see his like again. Thinking of his son Nick and all who knew and loved him.”

In a lengthy social media post, Nick Stapleton said: “I’m incredibly blessed to have had two pretty remarkable parents.

“Amazing people who in amongst all they achieved somehow also found the time to do a decent job raising me.

“Losing them both comparatively young is very hard to take.”

Summarising his father, he added: “He was just a very loving, unbelievably generous man. You won’t meet anyone with a bad word to say about him. And you can’t do much better than that.”

GMB presenter Charlotte Hawkins said on X: “So sad to hear John Stapleton – our ‘Stapes’ has died.

“He was such a brilliant broadcaster and I loved working with him on GMB.

“A genuinely lovely man, it was good to see him when he came in just a few months ago to talk about his Parkinson’s diagnosis. He’ll be much missed.”

GMB’s Susanna Reid said in a post: “He was a legend in broadcasting, the consummate pro and always good-humoured and gracious to work with. A huge part of GMB’s story and television history.”

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis, who often appears on GMB, said: “He and his late wife Lynn were brilliant pioneers of consumer journalism, laying the ground for people like me. Thank you both.

“I had the pleasure of working with John on various incarnations of ITV breakfast.

“Always a gent and when he found out I’m from a Man City background too, that was it, you couldn’t stop him on the subject.

“City was his great passion.”

Doug Wills, chairman of London Press Club, told PA: “John was a brilliant journalist and a wonderful, warm and generous-of-spirit individual.

“He was a good friend and supporter of the Press Club. John, like Lynn before him, was a stalwart of the Press Club’s awards judging team.

“He brought his depth of knowledge combined with street-wise style to the club. We shall miss him. He was an honorary Londoner.”

GMB co-creator Erron Gordon said Stapleton’s “versatility was unmatched”, in a post describing him as “one of the very best presenters I directed at GMTV and GMB”.

Caroline Rassell, chief executive at Parkinson’s UK, said in a social media post: “We are so sad to hear of the death of John Stapleton. A wonderful man and broadcaster, his was a voice and face that so many of us have known for decades.”

Stapleton was also a big fan of Manchester City, who said they were “saddened to learn” of his death in a post to X.

Stapleton disclosed his diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease in October 2024.

Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Stapleton said: “There’s no point in being miserable, it won’t ever change.

“I mean, Parkinson’s is here with me now for the rest of my life. Best I can do is try and control it and take the advice of all the experts.”

Born in Oldham, Greater Manchester, in 1946, Stapleton began his career in newspapers before presenting BBC’s Panorama and Newsnight, where he reported from trouble spots in the Middle East, El Salvador and Argentina during the Falklands War in the early 1980s.

He also presented GMB, when it was part of TV-am, before returning to the BBC, in 1986, to present consumer show Watchdog, alongside his wife, until 1993.

In the 1990s he presented ITV discussion show The Time, The Place, until 1998, the year he began hosting GMTV’s News Hour with Penny Smith.

In 2010, Stapleton became a special correspondent for Daybreak, which replaced GMTV, and was also a presenter at times.

He continued on GMB when it replaced Daybreak, before leaving the show in 2015.

Stapleton met his wife in 1971, and they married in 1977. She died at the age of 72 in 2020 after suffering a stroke.

Stapleton’s agent, Jackie Gill, told PA: “John had Parkinson’s disease, which was complicated by pneumonia.

“His son Nick and daughter-in-law Lise have been constantly at his side, and John died peacefully in hospital this morning.”