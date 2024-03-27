Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Queen said the Princess of Wales “will be thrilled” after she received posters with messages of love to Kate from the public.

Camilla was greeted by thousands of well-wishers during a visit to a farmers’ market in Shrewsbury town centre on Wednesday.

As the Queen did her walkabout, two young girls handed her posters decorated with stars and hearts with a message: “Send love to Kate.”

After being handed the signs, Camilla was heard promising Harriet and Lois Waterston, aged 10 and six: “I shall send this off to Catherine. She will be thrilled.”

The Queen said the Princess of Wales ‘will be thrilled’ after she received posters with messages of love to Kate (Getty Images)

The mother of the two schoolgirls, Lucy Waterson, 44, said: “We didn’t think she would get to see them, to be honest, and she said she would certainly pass on her best wishes.”

Well-wishers came out in their thousands to meet the Queen as she visited Shrewsbury (Getty Images)

The messages of love and solidarity come as Kate revealed she has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment.

The shocking news was a double blow to the royal family, after King Charles also announced his cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

The monarch is currently undergoing cancer treatment, but will return to public duties on Easter Sunday as he is set to attend the service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor with his wife.

Queen Camilla receives artwork of herself and King Charles III – Charles is currently undergoing cancer treatment (Getty Images)

Camilla said Charles would be “delighted” to see a photograph a well-wisher in Shrewsbury had kept safe since he took it in the 1950s in the hopes of sharing it with the royal family.

Bill Stanley, a former musician with the Roger James Four, said it was a “thrill” to be able to show the photograph he had taken when he met Lord Louis Mountbatten in 1958.

Mr Stanley, now 77, was 12 when he met the King’s great uncle, Lord Mountbatten at his country home Broadlands in Hampshire.

He said: “I spent the day with Lord Mountbatten and he said to me, ‘Would you like to take a picture?’ because I had with me a Brownie box camera, so I took a picture and I have been waiting until today for a casual opportunity to tell them I had this photo.”

Camilla spent lunchtime touring the local farmer’s market in Shrewsbury (Getty Images)

On her tour of the farmer’s market, Camilla’s first stop was to the “wine twins” Zoe and Melissa Evans who gifted Camilla, known to be a fan of red wine, a bottle of their pinot noir.

Zoe said afterwards: “We started in 2020 and the Queen wished us a good summer for the wines.”

When the Queen came across Tracey and Stan Lowe’s stall laden with different types of sausage rolls, she told them: “Oh, you’ve got lots of yummy things,” and later an aide bought two of the meaty snacks.