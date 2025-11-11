Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prince William said that he and his wife Kate decided to be as open as possible in answering “difficult questions” from their three children after she was diagnosed with cancer last year.

The Princess of Wales and King Charles underwent cancer treatment in 2024, with both since returning to royal duties.

open image in gallery The prince said that he and Kate decided honesty was the best policy in talking to their children ( Kensington Palace )

Speaking to Brazilian television, William said that the couple decided honesty was the best policy in talking to Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven.

He said: “Every family goes through difficult times and faces challenges together. How you deal with those moments makes all the difference.

open image in gallery The Princess of Wales underwent chemotherapy last year and has since returned to royal duties ( AP )

“We decided to tell our children everything, both the good news and the bad. We explain to them why certain things happen and why they might feel upset.”

He added: “Many questions might come up without answers – I think all parents go through that. There’s no rulebook for being a parent, and we chose to talk about everything.”

He also gave an insight into their family life, saying that he and Kate try to be as present as possible while juggling their royal duties.

open image in gallery The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children, Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte ( PA )

“Play dates, taxi driver, sports days, matches, playing in the garden when I can,” he said. “School run most days. I mean Catherine and I share it, but she probably does the bulk of it.”

None of their children has yet received a mobile phone, as he confirmed that they have taken a cautious approach to introducing them.

“It is really hard. Our children don’t have phones,” he explained.

“When George moves on to secondary school, maybe he’ll have one with limited access.

“We talk to him and explain why we don’t think it’s right. With full access, children end up seeing things on the internet that they shouldn’t. But with restricted access, I think it’s good for messaging.”

open image in gallery The Prince of Wales speaks during the Cop30 UN climate conference in Belem, Brazil ( PA )

During the interview, he was presented with a picture of his mother, Princess Diana, cradling a child with HIV, an image taken during her 1991 visit to Sao Paulo.

Responding, he said: “I carry her social and humanitarian legacy with me every day.”

The prince was in Brazil for the Cop30 climate summit, where he delivered a keynote speech and warned the world is “edging dangerously close to disaster”.

He told world leaders: “We come together today here in the heart of the Amazon … at a pivotal moment in human history.

“A moment that demands courage, cooperation and unwavering commitment to our planet’s future. A future that belongs not to us, but to our children and grandchildren.

“All of us here today understand that we are edging dangerously close to the earth's critical tipping points … thresholds beyond which the natural systems we depend on may begin to unravel.”