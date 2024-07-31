Kate Middleton had ‘emergency surgery’ to remove lump as teenager

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The Princess of Wales had surgery to remove a lump from her head as a teenager, according to a new royal biography.

“Apart from debilitating bouts of morning sickness and, of course, stays in the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital to deliver her babies, Catherine has fortunately avoided hospital for most of her life,” Rob Jobson explained in ‘Catherine, The Princess of Wales’.

“As a teenager, however, when at Marlborough College she discovered a lump on the left side of her head, just under her hairline.

“The school notified her parents immediately and her mother Carole took her to hospital, where she had surgery to remove it.”

The left a three-inch scar which was noticed on Kate’s first solo engagement in 2001. The Palace subsequently released a brief statement that read: “‘The scar is related to a childhood operation.”

Kate remained out of the public eye for the first six months of the year. In March, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer. ( Independent TV )

News of the incident comes after the princess was diagnosed with a cancer earlier this year following planned abdominal surgery.

In a poignant video released in March, Kate explained that at the time of the January operation, doctors believed her condition was not cancerous.

She then shared her solidarity with others affected by the disease and explained that she would remain out of the public eye for the foreseeable future as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of the disease.

She eventually made a welcome return to public life at the King’s official birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, in June.

This was followed by an appearance at Wimbledon this month to present the trophies on the final day, which saw Kate welcomed with a standing ovation.

The Princess of Wales was welcomed to Wimbledon with a standing ovation. ( Getty )

The princess said in a statement ahead of her June return: “I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months.

“It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.

“On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. “

It is believed that the princess will remain out of the public eye again for some time as she continues her cancer treatment.

The Independent has reached out to a representative of the Princess of Wales for further comment.