Royal news live: Kate Middleton’s carol service message revealed with William and kids set to attend
Kate has written a letter, telling carol goers ‘Love is the light that can shine bright, even in our darkest times’
The Princess of Wales is set to deliver a heartful Christmas message about the importance of love at her upcoming annual carol service.
Kate has written a letter, featured with the order of service for the event on Friday, for the 1,600 Westminster Abbey carol goers, telling them "Love is the light that can shine bright, even in our darkest times".
During the past year, the princess has returned to public duties after being treated for cancer, while the King is still under the care of cancer specialists. The service aims to provide a moment of reflection about the importance of loved ones, especially during difficult times.
Kate is expected to be joined by her family, husband William and three children for the annual event, which is filmed as part of a special programme on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve.
The King and Queen did not attend the Together at Christmas carol service in 2023 but have previously.
Her message will say: “This Carol Service is a heartfelt celebration of every one of you, and a reminder that at Christmas, and throughout the year, we must all shine for each other.
“Because in times of joy and sadness, we are all each other’s light.”
Battersea rescue dogs needing homes head to Highgrove for footstool photoshoot
Rescue animals from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home took part in a festive photoshoot at the King and Queen’s country estate Highgrove.
Percy, Darcie, Elspeth, Harper, Missy and Shadow, who are all looking for new homes in time for Christmas, were invited to Gloucestershire, travelling from the charity’s Old Windsor Centre.
They posed on a new range of bespoke footstools, crafted and upholstered using recycled curtains from Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle by students and community groups working with Charles’s charity The King’s Foundation.
Saudi Arabia launches partnership with King Charles’s foundation to encourage handicrafts
King Charles’s decades’ old celebration of traditional architecture, arts and handicrafts is being embraced by the Arab world, now keen to promote their own arts and crafts in similar fashion.
This week an agreement effectively uniting the commitment of two kingdoms was signed in Riyadh. The co-operation agreement commits The King’s Foundation to participate in Saudi Arabia’s Year of Handicrafts 2025 initiative through the Foundation’s School of Traditional Arts.
The signing ceremony on Wednesday was attended by Prince Bader bin Farhan, minister of culture, at the Saudi International Handicrafts Week Exhibition in Riyadh. Khaled Omar Azzam, director of the traditional arts school at The King’s Foundation, and Hamed Fayez, deputy minister of culture, also attended the signing of the agreement, which aims to revive and promote handicrafts in Saudi Arabia throughout 2025.
Full story: William and Kate pay tribute to ‘brave and humble’ young photographer Liz Hatton
The Prince and Princess of Wales have expressed their sadness at the death of teenage photographer Liz Hatton, saying it was “an honour to have met such a brave and humble young woman”.
The 17-year-old, who died on Wednesday, pursued a photography bucket list after being diagnosed with an aggressive and rare form of cancer at the start of the year.
Liz, from Harrogate, North Yorkshire, hit the headlines when she was pictured being hugged by Kate at Windsor Castle in October after being invited to take pictures of William at an investiture.
Kate's carol service message revealed with William and kids set to attend
The Princess of Wales will deliver a heartful Christmas message about the importance of love – “the greatest gift we can receive” – to those attending her annual carol service.
Kate has written a letter for the 1,600 Westminster Abbey carol goers, including members of the royal family, telling them “Love is the light that can shine bright, even in our darkest times”.
Her message, featured with the order of service for the event on Friday, will say: “This Carol Service is a heartfelt celebration of every one of you, and a reminder that at Christmas, and throughout the year, we must all shine for each other.
“Because in times of joy and sadness, we are all each other’s light.”
During the past year the princess has returned to public duties after being treated for cancer, while the King is still under the care of cancer specialists, and the service aims to provide a moment of reflection about the importance of loved ones, especially during difficult times.
Kate is expected to be joined by her family, husband William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the King and Queen did not attend the Together at Christmas carol service in 2023 but have previously.
Queen Camilla welcomes poetry winners to Buckingham Palace
Queen Camilla returned to royal duties after suffering a chest infection by hosting two poetry winners at Buckingham Palace.
A post on the royal family’s social media page read: “Last week, The Queen welcomed 92 year old Colin and 9 year old Avi to Buckingham Palace to hear their @Poetry_Together winning poems.
“The theme of this year’s competition is ‘friendship’ and younger and older communities are getting together all over the country to share their poems over tea and cake.”
Watch: Prince William tries flying drone during army live firing exercise
Harry and Meghan’s polo docuseries to highlight ‘grit behind the glamour’
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will bring a new series to Netflix in December, revealing the “grit behind the glamour” in the high-stakes world of polo.
The five-part series will debut globally on December 10, following elite global players on and off the field as they compete in the US Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida.
A trailer for the series titled Polo, executive produced by Harry and Meghan, was released on Thursday, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the “fast-paced and glamorous world of polo”.
In a statement, Harry said: “This series offers audiences an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look into the passion and determination driving some of the world’s elite polo players, revealing the grit behind the glamour.
“We’re proud to showcase the true depth and spirit of the sport — and the intensity of its high-stakes moments.”
It has been produced by the Sussexes’ Archewell Productions, having previously released three documentaries with Netflix as part of a multimillion-pound deal with the streaming giant.
In pictures: Christmas comes to Highgrove, the King’s favourite residence
Princess of Wales to delight royal fans with appearance at carol service
Despite her battle with cancer over the last year, the Princess of Wales is due to return to royal duties to host her annual carol service at Westminster Abbey.
She is expected to be joined by her husband William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as well as community leaders and performers.
Kate has only returned to the public eye on a handful occasions, including the Rememberance Day service in November and the Trooping the Colour parade.
Earl Spencer gushes over new partner
Earl Spencer has gushed over his new partner, “brilliant archaologist” and Nordic Person of the Year, Dr Cat Jarman.
The brother of the late Princess Diana met Professor Jarman, who is also the co-host of a podcast he produces, on his own family estate in 2021, as she searched for the remains of an ancient Roman villa for a Channel 4 documentary.
“I’m too old for hearts and flowers stuff, but the best way to describe it is that with Cat, I can be myself,” Earl Spencer told MailOnline.
“She knows who I am. Who I really am. I don’t have to pretend to be something I am not. And she brings out the best in me.”
