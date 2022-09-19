Princess of Wales shares how children are coping with death of Queen

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Princess of Wales has shared details of how her children are coping with the death of their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking with Australia’s governor-general David Hurley at a meeting in Buckingham Palace ahead of the Queen’s funeral, Kate Middleton was quoted as saying that Prince Louis, four, is asking questions and struggling to understand the death of Her Majesty.

Mr Hurley added that the Princess of Wales said her eldest son, nine-year-old Prince George, is “now realising how important his great-grandmother was and what is going on.”

He said Kate recalled Prince Louis had asked whether the family’s summertime visit to Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, will still be as he remembers them.

“The younger one is now asking questions like, ‘do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral and things like that, because she’s not going to be there?’” said Mr Hurley.

Kate Middleton reportedly said her youngest son, Prince Louis, is struggling to understand the Queen’s death (PA Wire)

Speaking to mourners at Windsor last week, Kate said: “My little Louis - this is just so sweet - said ‘Mummy, don’t worry because she’s now with great-grandpa.’”

She also revealed that Prince George understands the loss of his great-grandmother, while his younger siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis don’t as much.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte made an appearance at the Queen’s state funeral today, walking behind her coffin into Westminster Abbey, London, alongside their parents. Prince Louis was not in attendance.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s funeral (Getty Images)

King Charles III led the procession from nearby Westminster Hall, where her body had been lying in state since Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2,000 mourners, including world leaders such as US president Joe Biden, and 200 key workers and members of the public, were in attendance at Britain’s first state funeral for nearly 60 years.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 at Balmoral Castle, Scotland aged 96.