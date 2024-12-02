Royal news live: Kate Middleton’s carol service message revealed with William and kids set to attend
Kate has written a letter, telling carol goers ‘Love is the light that can shine bright, even in our darkest times’
The Princess of Wales is set to deliver a heartful Christmas message about the importance of love at her upcoming annual carol service.
Kate has written a letter, featured with the order of service for the event on Friday, for the 1,600 Westminster Abbey carol goers, telling them "Love is the light that can shine bright, even in our darkest times".
During the past year, the princess has returned to public duties after being treated for cancer, while the King is still under the care of cancer specialists. The service aims to provide a moment of reflection about the importance of loved ones, especially during difficult times.
Kate is expected to be joined by her family, husband William and three children for the annual event, which is filmed as part of a special programme on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve.
The King and Queen did not attend the Together at Christmas carol service in 2023 but have previously.
Her message will say: “This Carol Service is a heartfelt celebration of every one of you, and a reminder that at Christmas, and throughout the year, we must all shine for each other.
“Because in times of joy and sadness, we are all each other’s light.”
Multi-million pound cost of King Charles' coronation revealed
The cost of King Charles' coronation has been revealed, with government accounts showing that £72 million in taxpayer money was spent on the event.
An annual report from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) shows that it spent £50.3 million on the coronation. This was alongside the £21.7 million in policing costs for the royal event.
The coronation took place on 6 May 2023, marking the crowning of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Around 18 million viewers tuned in to watch the ceremony on the BBC – fewer than the 28 million that watched Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
Read the full article here:
Multi-million pound cost of King Charles’ coronation revealed
Anti-monarchy groups say the true figure may be even higher
Meghan Markle requests extension for lifestyle brand trademark application
It looks as though Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand may be still be months away from launching, as lawyers for the duchess request an extension for her trademark application.
Meghan originally soft-launched her brand American Riviera Orchard back in March with prospective customers told to join a waiting list to keep them updated on products, thought to include jams and other lifestyle goods.
However, the brand, has suffered a series of setbacks in the months since, and they are yet to begin trading.
Her inititial trademark application was refused by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in September, noting that American Riviera was a “common nickname” for Santa Barbara.
She was given three-months to address the issue, with lawyers now filing a request for another three month extension.
Earl Spencer gushes over new partner
Earl Spencer has gushed over his new partner, “brilliant archaologist” and Nordic Person of the Year, Dr Cat Jarman.
The brother of the late Princess Diana met Professor Jarman, who is also the co-host of a podcast he produces, on his own family estate in 2021, as she searched for the remains of an ancient Roman villa for a Channel 4 documentary.
“I’m too old for hearts and flowers stuff, but the best way to describe it is that with Cat, I can be myself,” Earl Spencer told MailOnline.
“She knows who I am. Who I really am. I don’t have to pretend to be something I am not. And she brings out the best in me.”
Prince Harry could cite Taylor Swift police escort in legal appeal
Prince Harry could reportedly cite the decision to provide Taylor Swift with a police escort as she performed in London in his own security case against the Government.
The singer was provided with an escort to Wembley Stadium in August after a foiled terror plot forced her to cancel her shows in Vienna earlier that month.
The duke is currently embroiled in his own legal battle against the home office over their decision to remove police protection for him after he stepped down from official duties. Though he lost the case this year, he is due to challenge the ruling in the Court of Appeal.
The Telegraph has now reported that the duke could use the decision to provide Swift with police protection to bolster his own case.
The Duke’s spokesman declined to comment but a source close to the situation told the newspaper: “The decision to provide a police escort for Taylor Swift has exposed troubling inconsistencies in how protection decisions are reached.”
They added: “The dangers to Taylor Swift were and are real, but so are those faced by Prince Harry and his family.
“There may well be no imminent threat, but there is always risk, risk that can be mitigated by the tactics used by the Met Police on the day.”
Prince Louis revealed to have a passion for the drums
The Prince of Wales joked that Prince Louis’ drumming practice has left him taking drastic action.
William told celebrity musicians about his son’s musical aspirations have as he thanked them for supporting a wildlife charity.
He told the group about his youngest son, who is renowned for his cheeky personality that: “My youngest is learning the drums, that’s why I spend my entire life with my fingers in my ears.”
William went on to say “I’m interested in different eras of music” and “music is such an important part of my life”.
Kate’s carol service message revealed with William and kids set to attend
The Princess of Wales will deliver a heartful Christmas message about the importance of love – “the greatest gift we can receive” – to those attending her annual carol service.
Kate has written a letter for the 1,600 Westminster Abbey carol goers, including members of the royal family, telling them “Love is the light that can shine bright, even in our darkest times”.
Her message, featured with the order of service for the event on Friday, will say: “This Carol Service is a heartfelt celebration of every one of you, and a reminder that at Christmas, and throughout the year, we must all shine for each other.
“Because in times of joy and sadness, we are all each other’s light.”
During the past year the princess has returned to public duties after being treated for cancer, while the King is still under the care of cancer specialists, and the service aims to provide a moment of reflection about the importance of loved ones, especially during difficult times.
Kate is expected to be joined by her family, husband William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the King and Queen did not attend the Together at Christmas carol service in 2023 but have previously.
Watch: William and Kate's message to Kevin Sinfield on fifth MND ultramarathon
Kate urges public to remember ‘addiction is not a choice’
The Princess of Wales has urged the public to change its attitude towards those dependent on drink or drugs – saying “addiction is not a choice”.
Kate highlighted how every addict is a “human being, with a story of their own” and “it is not our place to judge or criticise” in a written message to mark Addiction Awareness Week.
In a bid to tackle the stigma associated with the issue, she called on everyone to support charities helping addicts and their families by changing the “way we think about and consider the many people coping with addiction”.
Kate is patron of the Forward Trust, an addiction charity, and her involvement in the awareness week comes a few months after the princess announced she was returning to public duties following the completion of her chemotherapy treatment.
Prince William says Santa challenge is ‘fitting tribute’ to Rob Burrow
Kevin Sinfield joined more than 8,000 Santas as he set off on his latest fundraising challenge, described by the Prince of Wales as a “fitting tribute” to his ex-Leeds teammate Rob Burrow.
Sinfield, 44, said his fifth annual challenge, Running Home For Christmas, was part of a “legacy” for Burrow, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in December 2019 and died in June.
In the video message, recorded at Windsor, William said: “Kevin – Catherine and I just wanted to wish you the very best of luck for what’s going to be a very gruelling week, raising money and awareness around MND.
“What you and Rob have achieved has been incredible and it’s a very fitting tribute to his legacy, what you’re achieving again this week.
“I’m sure you’ll be running with him in your mind the whole way round.”
The prince, who surprised Burrow and Sinfield by presenting them with their CBEs for services to MND awareness in January, added: “So the very best of luck from Catherine and I.
“We’ll be thinking of you all week.”
