Princess of Wales shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of Christmas carol concert

The Princess of Wales is set to deliver a heartful Christmas message about the importance of love at her upcoming annual carol service.

Kate has written a letter, featured with the order of service for the event on Friday, for the 1,600 Westminster Abbey carol goers, telling them “Love is the light that can shine bright, even in our darkest times”.

During the past year, the princess has returned to public duties after being treated for cancer, while the King is still under the care of cancer specialists. The service aims to provide a moment of reflection about the importance of loved ones, especially during difficult times.

Kate is expected to be joined by her family, husband William and three children for the annual event, which is filmed as part of a special programme on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve.

The King and Queen did not attend the Together at Christmas carol service in 2023 but have previously.

Her message will say: “This Carol Service is a heartfelt celebration of every one of you, and a reminder that at Christmas, and throughout the year, we must all shine for each other.

“Because in times of joy and sadness, we are all each other’s light.”