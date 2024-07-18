Support truly

Tip-top communication skills and fluent in Welsh? You may well have a chance of getting a new job at Kensington Palace.

Prince William and Princess Kate are on the hunt to hire a new private assistant to join their team.

As they are the Prince and Princess of Wales, until they become king and queen, they are looking for a new secretary to help them improve relations with the Welsh nation.

According to the job ad, their new assistant private secretary will organise the couple’s engagements within Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland and help maximise their impact “across constituent parts of the UK”.

They are looking for applicants who speak Welsh and bring a strong understanding of Wales’s communities, affairs, government and business.

Prince William and Princess Kate are on the hunt to hire a new private assistant to join their coveted team. ( REUTERS )

Candidates applying for the role will plan the couple’s day-to-day engagements and play a key part of the “on the ground” team in delivering these engagements.

Reporting directly to the couple’s private secretary, they will work alongside communications secretaries, the visits and Events team, and the diary manager at the palace.

In the 37.5 hours of work to be done per week, they will also assist in writing speeches for the royals, communicate on behalf of them with charity and patronages and deliver written advice to the couple.

According to the job add, while it is preferred that the candidate would be based at Kensington Palace, there is an option to work part-time in Wales. Travel both within the UK and abroad is to be expected.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princes of Wales during a visit to the Aberfan memorial garden in Wales last year ( Getty Images )

The detailed job specification is missing one key part, however: the salary.

In 2022, the pair received backlash after a job advertisement for a personal assistant to Kate’s private secretary was listed by Kensington Palace for just £27,000.

The couple are looking to continue King Charle’s legacy of strengthening relations as he did while he was the longest-serving Prince of Wales in history.

The monarch fostered a connection with the nation from the moment he took on the title when, in his 1969 investiture speech, he argued for Wales to maintain its own national identity.

When William – who lived on Anglesey for three years with Kate during an RAF posting – decided not to undergo the traditional investiture ceremony when he took on the title.

The job search is being carried out by recruitment firm Odgers Berndtson.