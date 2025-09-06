Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Kate Middleton cheers England on at Women’s Rugby World Cup

The Princess of Wales was beaming as she watched England beat Australia

Jordan Reynolds
Saturday 06 September 2025 22:58 BST
Related video: Princess of Wales debuts new lighter hairstyle on London museum visit with William

The Princess of Wales looked thrilled as she cheered on England to beat Australia from the stands in Brighton on Saturday.

Kate Middleton was pictured smiling, clapping and waving to people at Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium, with her new lighter locks tied in a half-up hairstyle.

England Women won their match against Australia 47-7.

The Princess of Wales takes her seat in the stands before the second half during the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025
The Princess of Wales takes her seat in the stands before the second half during the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 (Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

The game, which marks the final of the group stages, sees England sitting at the top of the leaderboard and Australia in second place.

England are ranked number one in the world and are one of the favourite teams to win the tournament.

The princess posed for a group photo and shook hands with players in a post on the couple’s Instagram account, which was captioned: “Well done @redrosesrugby! A great result against Australia and on to the Quarter Finals.”

The Princess of Wales in the stands with England's Marlie Packer, right, and Zoe Aldcroft
The Princess of Wales in the stands with England's Marlie Packer, right, and Zoe Aldcroft (Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Her appearance comes after she debuted her new blonde hairstyle in her first royal engagement after the summer holidays earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales hugged a member of the Welsh rugby team after their narrow defeat.

The couple attended different games on Saturday afternoon, with William watching Wales and Fiji at the Sandy Park stadium in Exeter earlier in the afternoon. Wales lost 28-25.

The Prince of Wales watched Wales play Fiji at Sandy Park in Exeter
The Prince of Wales watched Wales play Fiji at Sandy Park in Exeter (PA Wire)

The prince is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) while the princess holds a similar position with the Rugby Football Union (RFU).

Pictures were shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s Instagram showing William meeting players, shaking hands and hugging one.

The online post was captioned: “Commiserations to @welshrugbyunion. You fought hard and made the nation proud.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in