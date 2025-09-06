Kate Middleton cheers England on at Women’s Rugby World Cup
The Princess of Wales was beaming as she watched England beat Australia
The Princess of Wales looked thrilled as she cheered on England to beat Australia from the stands in Brighton on Saturday.
Kate Middleton was pictured smiling, clapping and waving to people at Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium, with her new lighter locks tied in a half-up hairstyle.
England Women won their match against Australia 47-7.
The game, which marks the final of the group stages, sees England sitting at the top of the leaderboard and Australia in second place.
England are ranked number one in the world and are one of the favourite teams to win the tournament.
The princess posed for a group photo and shook hands with players in a post on the couple’s Instagram account, which was captioned: “Well done @redrosesrugby! A great result against Australia and on to the Quarter Finals.”
Her appearance comes after she debuted her new blonde hairstyle in her first royal engagement after the summer holidays earlier this week.
Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales hugged a member of the Welsh rugby team after their narrow defeat.
The couple attended different games on Saturday afternoon, with William watching Wales and Fiji at the Sandy Park stadium in Exeter earlier in the afternoon. Wales lost 28-25.
The prince is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) while the princess holds a similar position with the Rugby Football Union (RFU).
Pictures were shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s Instagram showing William meeting players, shaking hands and hugging one.
The online post was captioned: “Commiserations to @welshrugbyunion. You fought hard and made the nation proud.”