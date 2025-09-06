Kate Middleton cheers England on at Women’s Rugby World Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales looked thrilled as she cheered on England to beat Australia from the stands in Brighton on Saturday.

Kate Middleton was pictured smiling, clapping and waving to people at Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium, with her new lighter locks tied in a half-up hairstyle.

England Women won their match against Australia 47-7.

open image in gallery The Princess of Wales takes her seat in the stands before the second half during the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 ( Andrew Matthews/PA Wire )

The game, which marks the final of the group stages, sees England sitting at the top of the leaderboard and Australia in second place.

England are ranked number one in the world and are one of the favourite teams to win the tournament.

The princess posed for a group photo and shook hands with players in a post on the couple’s Instagram account, which was captioned: “Well done @redrosesrugby! A great result against Australia and on to the Quarter Finals.”

open image in gallery The Princess of Wales in the stands with England's Marlie Packer, right, and Zoe Aldcroft ( Andrew Matthews/PA Wire )

Her appearance comes after she debuted her new blonde hairstyle in her first royal engagement after the summer holidays earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales hugged a member of the Welsh rugby team after their narrow defeat.

The couple attended different games on Saturday afternoon, with William watching Wales and Fiji at the Sandy Park stadium in Exeter earlier in the afternoon. Wales lost 28-25.

open image in gallery The Prince of Wales watched Wales play Fiji at Sandy Park in Exeter ( PA Wire )

The prince is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) while the princess holds a similar position with the Rugby Football Union (RFU).

Pictures were shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s Instagram showing William meeting players, shaking hands and hugging one.

The online post was captioned: “Commiserations to @welshrugbyunion. You fought hard and made the nation proud.”