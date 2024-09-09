Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



This is the touching moment Prince William kisses Kate during a poignant video announcing that she is cancer-free.

The Princess of Wales, 42, was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of the disease earlier this year and said she would be taking an extended break from her duties to have “preventative chemotherapy”.

On Monday, Kensington Palace released a video featuring the entire Wales family, revealing how cancer has affected their lives over the past nine months.

It sees Kate spending time with her family, including her husband and heir to the throne, William, who in the deeply personal scene affectionately kisses and cuddles the princess.

“Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling,” the princess said in the voiceover.

Kate said in a statement that she would be returning to light duties after being largely absent from public life this year.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their family ( PA Wire )

The princess continued: “The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.

“This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.

“Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.

The Princess of Wales said she has finished chemotherapy and is “looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months” ( PA Wire )

“I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”

The princess’s health troubles first became public knowledge when it was announced that she was undergoing “planned abdominal surgery” in January.

She later revealed in March that while her condition was thought not to be cancerous, the disease was discovered.

The princess has attended just two public engagements this year so far – the Trooping the Colour in June and presenting the men’s final trophies at Wimbledon in July.