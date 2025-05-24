How I discovered my partner was an undercover police officer sent to spy on me

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It had been a 12-month-long whirlwind romance that ended amicably, but little did Kate Wilson know a phone call six years on would change her life forever.

Ms Wilson was in her mid-twenties when she met who she believed was Mark Stone at an activist meeting in Nottingham in 2003.

The pair hit it off and began a romance which lasted over a year - but it was all a lie.

Mark Stone was actually Mark Kennedy. An undercover police officer sent by the now-disbanded National Public Order Intelligence Unit (NPOIU) to spy on an activist group Ms Wilson was associated with back in the early 2000s.

Speaking at Wales’ Hay Festival, which The Independent has partnered with once again, Ms Wilson described the impact of the immense invasion of privacy and her fight for justice.

“I met Mark at the end of 2003, after he shown up in the summer and befriended some of my friends who were living in Nottingham,” she said.

“We had an awful lot in common. He even liked country music which was pretty much unheard of in the circles I was in. He said he was from Battersea and from a broken home.

“He used to get emotional saying how his mother had brought up two sons on her own - but none of it was true.”

open image in gallery Kate Wilson won a long-running legal battle with the Met after she was deceived into a relationship with an undercover officer (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Archive )

When the relationship ended, the pair kept in touch, with Kennedy visiting Ms Wilson abroad in Barcelona and Berlin.

They remained friends until years later, when she got a phone call from another woman Kennedy had been in a relationship with for six years, telling her that he had been an undercover police officer the entire time.

“We were really close friends right until I got the phone call. A friend of mind said ‘Mark’s a cop, we’ve got the proof and we’re going public and I don’t want you to find out from the internet,’” she said.

Kennedy, who resigned from the Met in 2010, had sexual relationships with as many as 10 other women while undercover.

Ms Wilson’s revelation led to legal action against the Met and the National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC), both of which have admitted to a number of breaches of Ms Wilson’s human rights and apologised for the “hurt and damage” the intelligence operation caused.

In 2021, the Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT) ordered the Met Police and NPCC to pay a total of £229,471 to Ms Wilson “by way of just satisfaction for the breaches of her human rights”.

open image in gallery She sat down to discuss her ordeal with investigative journalist Oliver Bullough in a wide ranging talk at Hay Festival about her new book Disclosure: Unravelling the Spycops File. ( The Independent )

She is one of 60 victims of the spycops scandal. Taking place over more than 40 years, from 1968 to at least 2010, the operation is now the subject of a decade-long public inquiry that has already cost £88m and is due to conclude in 2026.

“There is a fundamental problem with secret policing,” Ms Wilson told an audience at the culture and arts festival. “There’s an institutional problem with the fact there’s no accountability, but there’s also a personal problem when you take these individuals - who are mostly men - and you take them out of all of the normal social controls that make people behave decently.

“They give them new names, they give them a mask, they tell them no one will ever find out who they were or what they did.

“You remove them from their families and give them a whole bunch of power over a group of people - and horrific things happen.“

She sat down to discuss her ordeal with investigative journalist Oliver Bullough in a wide ranging talk at Hay Festival about her new book Disclosure: Unravelling the Spycops File.

“I’m doing alright now but there was some very dark moments,” she said. “When it first happened I believed that not trusting was a good thing. I thought I had been really naive and trusting was a bad thing. I kind of wore my distrust like a badge of honour.

“I think one of the most important things to me about rebuilding trust is realising that that you can’t have a community without trust and actually working to rebuild that stuff because its such an important part of what we do.”

Addressing Ms Wilson’s case previously, Helen Ball, the Met’s Assistant Commissioner for Professionalism, said: “It is important to note that since Mark Kennedy’s deployment there has been enormous change in undercover policing, both in the Met and nationally, and I want to be clear that this case in no way reflects modern-day undercover policing.”

Chief Constable Alan Pughsley, the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for undercover policing, also commented on the “significant changes” to the way undercover policing is conducted.

“The selection and training of all undercover officers have been standardised and is licensed by the independent body, the College of Policing,” he said.

