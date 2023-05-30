Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A trans rights protester who glued themselves to the floor during a talk by gender-critical feminist Kathleen Stock has been removed by police.

Four police officers spent around 10 minutes attempting to remove the activist, who was one of around 200 protesters to gather at the Oxford Union on Tuesday in opposition to Professor Stock’s appearance following remarks in her book Material Girls, in which she outlined views perceived by some as trans-exclusionary.

Campaigners holding banners which read “resisting by existing” and chanting “trans rights – human rights” marched towards the 200-year-old debating society where police were braced for potential clashes.

Prof Stock had only been talking for around five minutes before three protesters jumped out of the audience chanting, “no more dead trans kids”. She began talking again after the near-30-minute interruption.

Taking questions from the audience after police removed the protester, she said: “I didn’t mind that protest. It wasn’t traumatic for me.

“But generally what I find more worrying is when institutions have listened to the protesters (...) and then basically become propaganda machines for a particular point of view.”

During the talk, Prof Stock argued that trans women born male should not be able to access female-only spaces and also spoke about trans women in prisons.

Prof Stock argued it was “not fair on females” for trans women to enter their spaces, asking: “Why should females take this burden on?”

The row over her appearance has seen Oxford University’s LGBTQ+ Society say it is standing up against the “hateful views” of Prof Stock, while the university’s vice-chancellor, Professor Irene Tracey has defended the philosopher’s appearance as a matter of “freedom of speech”.

The protest comes after prime minister Rishi Sunak intervened to support the talk, writing in The Telegraph that debate was a hallmark of a “tolerant society”.

Speaking at the rally, Max Van Kleek, Associate Professor of Human-Computer Interaction at the university, said transgender students suffered from “so much abuse” and were “losing rights around the world.”

“Let us all unite in trans solidarity and show people we are not something to fear,” he said.

“We are something to embrace because the future is us – we are on the right side of history”.

A trans teacher named Alexandra said it “hurt” that students were “debating on questions like whether my fundamental rights are worth protecting”, while a student named Eliot added that the protest was “full of anger” because trans rights were under threat.

President of Oxford University LGBTQ+ Society Amiad Haran Diman (second right) holds a banner during protests against feminist philosopher Kathleen Stock on Tuesday (AFP via Getty Images)

Days before Prof Stock’s talk, a group of Oxford University academics and staff signed a letter supporting the right of transgender students to speak out against her.

The BBC reported that the open letter, shared on Saturday by the university’s LGBTQ+ society and signed by 100 academics and staff, said: “We believe that trans students should not be made to debate their existence.”

The Oxford Union announced it is to offer “welfare resources” to students attending the talk by Prof Stock.

The organisation, which describes itself as the “last bastion of free speech”, has said students will be able to “challenge” Prof Stock at the event.

In a statement ahead of the talk, Oxford University LGBTQ+ Society president Amiad Haran Diman said they would not try to block entry or shut down the talk.

“Stock’s right for free speech has never been threatened”, they said.

“We will just express our desire for a more civil conversation than this one, advocating against the hateful views that will be expressed there and the decision to amplify them.”

Speaking on Talk TV earlier on Tuesday, Prof Stock said universities had become “timid” in pushing back against “idealistic, illiberal attempts to shut down” free speech.