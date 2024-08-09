Support truly

Katie Price has arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice in London for a hearing related to her bankruptcies following her arrest at Heathrow.

The former glamour model was surrounded by photographers as she walked into court ahead of the 2pm hearing. Price is on bail after she was detained at the airport upon her return to the UK from overseas on Thursday evening.

In a now-deleted statement on Instagram, Price wrote: “I am aware that I am about to be detained at the airport which is obviously what the courts feel is necessary.

The former glamour model arriving in court on Friday ( James Manning/PA Wire )

“I do hope of course for my sons sake who is with me that they will allow some dignity and protection for at least his sake as this will be extremely disturbing for him to see.

“Whilst I understand the importance and severity of the matter I do feel like I am being treated like a criminal.”

Price was declared bankrupt in November 2019 and again in March this year.

Price failed to attend a previous hearing relating to her bankruptcies (Aaron Chown/PA) ( PA Wire )

At a hearing in February, Price was ordered to pay 40 per cent of her monthly income from the adult entertainment website OnlyFans to the trustee for the next three years, in relation to her first bankruptcy.

She was then declared bankrupt for a second time in March due to an unpaid tax bill worth more than £750,000 owed to HM Revenue and Customs.

Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Catherine Burton said Price had received “very clear warnings” that she must attend the hearing on July 30.

Price was due to face questions about her finances in the specialist bankruptcy court in London from barristers representing the trustee of her two bankruptcies.

More follows on this breaking news story...