Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Katie Price has been declared bankrupt for a second time over an unpaid tax bill worth more than £750,000.

The former glamour model, who was previously declared bankrupt in 2019, owes £761,994.05 to HM Revenue and Customs.

At a short hearing at London’s Rolls Building, Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Sebastian Prentis said Ms Price had not responded to HMRC over the debt and declared her bankrupt.

“There has been no response from the debtor,” he said. “The papers are in order.

“There is substantial debt due from Ms Price to HMRC and therefore I will make a bankruptcy order.”

Ms Price did not attend the hearing on Monday.

Last month a judge ruled that she set to lose nearly half of her monthly income from adult entertainment website OnlyFans.

At a hearing in London on 29 February, barrister Darragh Connell, representing trustees, told the court that Ms Price previously reached a voluntary agreement over her debts but had failed to pay the agreed figures.

In written submissions, Mr Connell told a specialist bankruptcy judge that the previous agreement included Ms Price making 36 monthly payments of £12,500 as well as a lump sum.

In October last year, Ms Price said she was “fed up” of being threatened with legal action and would go to prison to be “done with it all”.

More follows on this breaking news story....