Katie Price has shared a video of a “disgusting” man in blackface and a woman mocking her son Harvey’s learning disability, days after losing a court battle against a person who posted the “racist” clip on social media.

Phillip Lewer, 52, was accused of sharing the clip but last week a court found him not guilty of sending by public communication network an offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message.

Mr Lewer had claimed the video, circulated on WhatsApp in November last year, was sent as a “joke”.

On Monday, Ms Price posted a screen recording of the clip — which contains strong language — and called for her supporters to sign a petition calling to make a verified form of ID a requirement for opening a social media account to “prevent anonymised harmful activity”.

In her Instagram post, she wrote: “This is a reminder of what these disgusting two people did to Harvey and me, racist, mocking Harvey’s eyes, mocking his speech mocking his mouth and charges have been dropped on these two as not enough evidence!

“To me it shows racism by painting his face, mocking a innocent disabled child, making a video knowing they wanted a reaction! Unfortunately the guy who retired this thought it was funny and got let off!”

Speaking outside Hastings magistrates court after last week’s court ruling, Mr Price told the Mirror she was disappointed for for Harvey, who has disabilities including partial blindness, Prader-Willi syndrome and autism.

“I feel disappointed in the court,” she said. “You can literally mock a disabled child and get away with it. There is no justice for Harvey.”