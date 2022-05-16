Police search for boy, 11, who disappeared from bedroom at night

Police are urgently appealing for information after a boy went missing from his home in the early hours this morning.

Kayden Mills, from Illogan near Redruth, Cornwall, was seen last around 1:05am on Monday. He has not been seen since.

Kayden's mother said she woke up on Monday morning to get her children ready for school but he had gone missing from his room.

She said Kayden is extremely vulnerable as he is autistic and other disabilities.

His family said they are worried that he could have hurt himself climbing out of his bedroom window.

Kayden’s family have issued a picture of him to try and aid the search.

The boy is described as a white male, around 5ft tall and of stocky build.

He has short dark hair and green/blue eyes.

His family said he had been wearing a dark blue bomber jacket and a pair of black "Vans" trainers before he disappeared

Devon and Cornwall Police have also confirmed that they are searching for Kayden.

Officers are carrying out searches and enquiries in efforts to find Kayden but are now appealing for the public to report any information or sightings.

Anyone who has information should call police on 101.

More follows...