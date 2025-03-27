Starmer faces first by-election challenge on May 1 in Runcorn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer will face the first by-election challenge of this Parliament in May following the assault conviction of ex-MP Mike Amesbury for punching a constituent.

The poll in Runcorn and Helsby will be the first major test of public opinion following last summer’s general election.

It will take place on May 1, coinciding with the local elections, Halton Borough Council confirmed on Thursday.

Amesbury won the seat last year with a majority of 14,696 over Reform UK.

The former Labour MP decided to stand down rather than face a recall petition after he received a 10-week prison sentence, suspended on appeal, for punching a constituent last year.

Amesbury, who was suspended by the Labour Party following his arrest, admitted assaulting Paul Fellows, 45, after an altercation in the street in Frodsham, Cheshire, in the early hours of October 26.

Labour, the Conservatives, the Green Party and the Liberal Democrats have all announced their candidates for the election.

Amesbury received more than 50% of the vote in the constituency last July, with Reform in second place followed by the Conservatives.

The Greens were in fourth place, with the Liberal Democrats in fifth. Turnout was around 58%.

In his letter to Chancellor Rachel Reeves to formally resign as an MP earlier this month, Amesbury said that his time as an MP had been “curtailed by a mistake for which I have taken full responsibility”.

“It is with a heavy heart that I write to inform you of my decision to resign from the House of Commons by accepting an office under the Crown,” he wrote.

“This step, though immensely difficult, is the honourable course of action that I believe is in the best interests of my constituents— whom I have been proud to represent throughout my tenure.”