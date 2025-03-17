What the papers say – March 17

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A war of words over Labour’s proposed cuts to disability benefits leads Monday’s headlines.

The Guardian reports Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will “defy growing fury” and introduce welfare cuts that could see more than 600,000 claimants lose an average of £675 per month.

The Times reveals the overhaul, which includes stricter eligibility criteria, is likely to face opposition from both Labour MPs and cabinet ministers. The Labour mayor of Greater Manchester tells the newspaper people may become “trapped in poverty”.

Metro splashes on comments from Health Secretary West Streeting, who said doctors write off too many people who should be working by “overdiagnosing” them.

Meanwhile, the i Paper writes MPs have warned: “Anger is much stronger than No 10 realises.”

And the Daily Mail says one in four young people have considered quitting the workforce entirely.

In the Daily Telegraph, the Education Secretary faces criticism from former Ofsted chief Amanda Spielman, who has accused the Government of yielding to “union demands”.

The Daily Express headlines the potential arrival of a “miracle drug” for cystic fibrosis, which could be available on the NHS by late August.

The Independent features a “special dispatch” from Ukraine, where medics on the ground say “no ceasefire will work”.

The Daily Mirror leads with an interview featuring Lady Sarra, wife of Olympian Sir Chris Hoy, who says that her husband’s terminal cancer diagnosis “can’t define us”.

The UK is set to be the warmest spot in Europe, with temperatures rising to 19C from St Patrick’s Day onward, according to the Daily Star.

In economic news, the Financial Times reports US shoppers are cutting back on spending amid uncertainty around president Donald Trump’s tariffs and market volatility.

Lastly, The Sun‘s front page splashes on a story about McFly’s Danny Jones and wife Laura.