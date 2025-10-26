Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Starmer set for Turkey visit to discuss fighter jets deal

The Prime Minister will visit Ankara on Monday, the Turkish government said.

David Hughes
Sunday 26 October 2025 20:55 GMT
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet Sir Keir Starmer in Ankara (Kin Cheung/PA)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet Sir Keir Starmer in Ankara (Kin Cheung/PA) (PA Wire)

Sir Keir Starmer will travel to Turkey on Monday for talks on the deal to sell Typhoon fighter jets to the country.

The Turkish government said Sir Keir will visit Ankara at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Reports from Turkey suggested the two will discuss next steps on the multi-billion pound deal announced in July to supply 40 Eurofighter Typhoons.

The Turkish presidency’s communications chief Burhanettin Duran said: “The upcoming talks will address the strategic Turkey-UK relations, which are based on a close alliance, as well as current regional and international developments.”

The Middle East Eye news organisation said the UK and Turkey were expected to finalise the deal for the Eurofighter Typhoons, which will help safeguard jobs at British plants involved in the construction of the jets.

The report said the two countries had continued negotiations since July over technical specifications and pricing for the planes, which Ankara reportedly found relatively high.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in