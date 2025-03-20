Submarine building at Barrow a ‘blueprint’ for UK growth, Starmer says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barrow-in-Furness is a “blueprint” for how increasing defence spending can boost prosperity across the UK, the Prime Minister has said ahead of a visit to the town at the heart of Britain’s submarine-building industry.

Sir Keir Starmer will lay the keel for the next generation of Britain’s nuclear deterrent submarines when he visits the Cumbrian town on Thursday, as he argues his plans to boost defence spending will help fulfil his mission to grow the economy.

Just days ago, Sir Keir secretly joined a crew of submariners as they returned home to their families for the first time in months, making him the first Prime Minister to join a so-called “day zero” since 2013.

The King is meanwhile due to confer the Port of Barrow with the title “Royal”, to recognise the town’s contribution towards national security as a hub of submarine building.

In February, the Prime Minister announced the Government will increase defence spending to 2.5% of the UK’s economic output by 2027, something which ministers think will help drive economic growth and create jobs across the UK.

The Prime Minister said: “When I say that our Plan for Change is delivering security for working people and renewal for our country, there is no better blueprint than Barrow.

“Defence spending here is supporting highly skilled jobs, driving opportunities for young people and delivering world class capabilities to keep us all safe, but it’s also crucially putting money in the pockets of hardworking people.”

On Thursday, the Prime Minister will lay the keel of the first of the Dreadnought class of submarines, a fleet of four vessels that will make up the next generation of the UK’s nuclear deterrent.

He will also announce that Charles has agreed the North West town will be known by the title of the “Royal Port of Barrow”, in recognition of its important position in the nation’s defence.

The King hopes to visit Barrow in the near future to mark the new title.

Some £28 million funding, announced by the Government to support technical education across England, will meanwhile train the next generation of Barrow’s shipwrights.

Earlier this week, Sir Keir secretly joined the crew of a British nuclear submarine as it returned to UK waters, and met with their families onshore as they welcomed submariners home following months of service deep under the sea.

Following his time aboard the vessel, the Prime Minister said: “This week, I saw firsthand the sacrifice our submariners are making every day to keep our country safe, but I know they are only able to do that because of the support of the town of Barrow.

“Each and every person living and working in Barrow is contributing to our nation’s defence, whether that is building our world-class submarine programme, or supporting the workforce here through vital public services or proud family businesses.”

The Government’s drive to boost defence spending comes as the UK and its allies ramp up their efforts to place Ukraine in a strong position for peace talks, and establish a peacekeeping force which would police a peace deal in the eastern European country.

However, Moscow has poured cold water on suggestions it could accept a ceasefire if the so-called coalition of the willing was deployed in Ukraine.

Alongside the mission, European nations and the EU have committed to rearm and boost their defence spending.