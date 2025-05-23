Benjamin Netanyahu accuses Sir Keir Starmer of ’emboldening Hamas’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Sir Keir Starmer of “emboldening Hamas”, after the British Prime Minister joined the leaders of France and Canada in calling for a halt to Israel’s military offensive and an end to restrictions on humanitarian aid.

Earlier this week, Sir Keir, Emmanuel Macron and Mark Carney condemned the Israeli government’s “egregious” actions in Gaza, warning that the UK and allies will take “concrete actions” unless Mr Netanyahu changes course.

In a post on X on Thursday evening, the Israeli prime minister said Hamas wanted to “destroy the Jewish state” and “annihilate the Jewish people”.

“I could never understand how this simple truth evades the leaders of France, Britain, Canada and others,” Mr Netanyahu said.

“I say to President Macron, Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Starmer, when mass murderers, rapists, baby killers and kidnappers thank you, you’re on the wrong side of justice.

“Because by issuing their demand – replete with a threat of sanctions against Israel, against Israel, not Hamas – these three leaders effectively said they want Hamas to remain in power.”

Mr Netanyahu said the actions of the leaders were not “advancing peace”, but “emboldening Hamas to continue fighting forever”.

The Israeli leader’s comments come after two Israeli embassy staff were killed in Washington DC.

The victims, a man and a woman, were leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum when the 31-year-old suspect approached.

Israel’s foreign minister identified the victims as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim.

The attack has sent shockwaves around the world and prompted Israeli missions to beef up security.

Elias Rodriguez, 31, told police after his arrest, “I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza,” federal authorities said on Thursday, as they announced criminal charges.

Sir Keir described the shooting as “antisemitic”.

He said: “I thoroughly condemn the antisemitic attack outside the Israeli embassy in Washington DC.

“Antisemitism is an evil we must stamp out wherever it appears.

“My thoughts are with their colleagues, family and loved ones, and as always, I stand in solidarity with the Jewish community.”

Downing Street said the Prime Minister “stands in solidarity with the Jewish community here in the UK”, adding the Government has offered its “full support to the Israeli embassy in London”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman added: “As you know, we continue to provide around £18 million a year in funding for protective security measures for Jewish community sites in the UK.”

The Government’s approach towards Israel’s actions in Gaza will not change as a result of the killings, the spokesman indicated, but he said this “does not take away at all from the fact that antisemitism is an evil that must be stamped out wherever it appears”.

On Tuesday, the Government suspended trade deal talks with Israel, sanctioned West Bank settlers and summoned the country’s ambassador, while Foreign Secretary David Lammy described Israel’s actions as “monstrous”.